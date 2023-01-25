South Africa

Alleged KZN taxi 'hitman' dies in shoot-out with police

25 January 2023 - 10:16
A suspected taxi hitman has been killed in a shoot-out with police. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/artfully

A suspected taxi hitman wanted in connection with eight murders in the industry has been killed in a shoot-out with police in Durban.

Police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said officers from the rapid rail police unit and the provincial investigations and tracking task team conducted an operation at Seaview, where the 35-year-old man was cornered at a house in the area on Monday.

“Upon noticing the presence of the police the suspected hitman, who was in the taxi industry in the south coast area, fired shots at the police and a shoot-out ensured.

“After the shoot-out the suspect was found to have suffered fatal gunshot wounds. A 9mm pistol with a filed off serial number and ammunition were found in his possession.”

Netshiunda said the man was wanted in connection with six taxi-related murders in Scottburgh and two in Umbumbulu, on the south coast.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate will investigate the incident.

Meanwhile, in an unrelated incident, a man in his 30s was killed in a drive-by shooting in Cato Manor, Durban, on Tuesday night.

Emer-G-Med spokesperson Kyle van Reenen said paramedics found a black Volkswagen Polo riddled with bullets.

“A man, aged about 30, was found to have sustained fatal wounds and was declared dead on arrival of paramedics.”

He said police were on the scene and will investigate.

