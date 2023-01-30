South Africa

All but 176 pupils have been placed in schools in Gauteng

The department has increased capacity in high pressure areas by adding additional mobile classes or creating new satellite schools.

30 January 2023 - 18:42
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
The Gauteng department of education says the remaining 176 applicants for placement in public schools will start their classes at a new satellite school in Pretoria North next Monday.
The Gauteng department of education says all but 176 pupils who applied for placement during the 2023 online admissions period have been placed.

“Only about 176 grade 8 pupils from our Tshwane West district are awaiting their placement at a new satellite school in Pretoria North.

“We have been hard at work to increase capacity in high pressure areas to ensure that all pupils are placed accordingly,” provincial education department spokesperson Steve Mabona said on Monday.

He said the 176 pupils will start attending the new satellite school registered as North Park Secondary School next Monday.

“In Ekurhuleni North district, the initial 232 unplaced grade 1 pupils in Olifantsfontein were placed in Olifantsfontein Primary School, where capacity has been increased.”

He said the school received 11 additional mobile classrooms, of which eight mobiles were being installed to accommodate pupils who were being taught in the school hall.

Mabona said of the initial 501 unplaced grade 8 applicants in Kempton Park, 106 were placed at schools with available space.

He said the remaining 395 pupils were placed at a satellite school registered as New Kempton Park Secondary School.

“Regrettably, despite this concerted effort by the department, parents of the unplaced pupils in Kempton Park raised safety concerns about the vicinity of this satellite school and are consequently refusing this placement.

“However, engagements with the parents will continue in a meeting with the MEC (Matome Chiloane) scheduled for Tuesday at 5pm.”

Chiloane appealed to parents in Kempton Park to accept the placement measures the department had developed for their children.

In Johannesburg West district, of the initial 434 grade 8 applicants that were unplaced in Roodepoort, 38 pupils were accommodated at schools where capacity has been increased.

The remaining 396 pupils were accommodated at a satellite school registered as Robinhood College in Maraisburg.

Teaching at the school is expected to commence on Wednesday, 1 February 2023.

