Twelve months or R12,000 fine for Limpopo man who assaulted 16-year-old boy

30 January 2023 - 16:31
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
Corrie Pretorius, who was found guilty of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, has been sentenced to 12 months' imprisonment or R12,000 fine. File photo.
Image: Deaan Vivier

Corrie Pretorius, the man who was caught on camera assaulting a 16-year-old boy in June, was on Monday sentenced to 12 months’ imprisonment or a R12,000 fine.

The sentence followed his conviction by the Groblersdal magistrate’s court in October last year for assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm .

Pretorius had pleaded guilty to the charge. The state withdrew an additional charge of pointing of a firearm because of insufficient evidence.

Corrie Pretorius was recorded kicking and stomping on the teenager, allegedly while holding a firearm.
Image: Screenshot via Twitter

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Limpopo spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said on June 15 2022, the accused and the complainant were at the Groblersdal Game shopping centre when the incident took place.

The video of the incident was circulated on social media, in which Corrie was shown assaulting, swearing and pointing a firearm at the young male victim.

At the time, Limpopo police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said an argument broke out after the victim and his cousin allegedly wanted to use the same seasoning [container] as the suspect.

“The suspect then became furious and started assaulting the teenager while pointing a firearm at him. The other shoppers watched helplessly as the suspect assaulted the boy until he eventually left him lying on the ground.”

The court sentenced Pretorius to pay R12,000 or 12 months' imprisonment, of which half is suspended for five years.

He was also declared unfit to own a firearm.

“The NPA believes the sentence will send a strong message to would-be offenders,” Malabi-Dzhangi said.

