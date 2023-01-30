Though Cameron had managed to operate his reign of terror under the radar for two years, it soon became clear that, genetically, he may have always been predisposed to murder.
In episode 103, we explore the serial crimes of this young offender and the childhood that may have contributed to his crimes.
As bonus content, we also have an interview with Prof Paul Britton — a forensic psychologist who was a pioneer of criminal profiling in the UK.
For more episodes, click here.
Community Intervention Centre (24-hour trauma helpline): 082-821-3447
Join the conversation on Twitter at #TrueCrimeSA
E-mail the show: info@killeraudiocreations.com
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
True Crime South Africa
PODCAST | A legacy of violence: the serial crimes of Cameron Wilson
Image: GARETH WILSON
When the body of 18-year-old Lekita Moore was found in a field in Valhalla Park in 2016, residents of the area were horrified at the level of brutality involved in her murder. A suspect was arrested relatively quickly, but this would just be the beginning for the people of the Cape Flats and one young man with a disturbing past.
Twenty-year-old Cameron Wilson was out on bail for another murder when he was arrested for the murder of Moore, but that horrific track record was only the tip of the iceberg. By the time he faced trial in 2017, his charge sheet would contain 15 different counts — all relating to different violent crimes.
Listen here:
Though Cameron had managed to operate his reign of terror under the radar for two years, it soon became clear that, genetically, he may have always been predisposed to murder.
In episode 103, we explore the serial crimes of this young offender and the childhood that may have contributed to his crimes.
As bonus content, we also have an interview with Prof Paul Britton — a forensic psychologist who was a pioneer of criminal profiling in the UK.
For more episodes, click here.
Community Intervention Centre (24-hour trauma helpline): 082-821-3447
Join the conversation on Twitter at #TrueCrimeSA
E-mail the show: info@killeraudiocreations.com
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE
PODCAST | The Skierlik massacre — 15 years on
PODCAST | A pyramid of death: the multiple crimes of Herman Pretorius
PODCAST | More than a headline: the murder of Siam Lee
PODCAST | ‘I killed my parents’: The murders of Koos and Erna Wolmarans
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos