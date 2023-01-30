South Africa

PODCAST | A legacy of violence: the serial crimes of Cameron Wilson

30 January 2023
In episode 103, we explore the serial crimes of this young offender and the childhood that may have contributed to his crimes. File photo.
Image: GARETH WILSON

When the body of 18-year-old Lekita Moore was found in a field in Valhalla Park in 2016, residents of the area were horrified at the level of brutality involved in her murder. A suspect was arrested relatively quickly, but this would just be the beginning for the people of the Cape Flats and one young man with a disturbing past.

Twenty-year-old Cameron Wilson was out on bail for another murder when he was arrested for the murder of Moore, but that horrific track record was only the tip of the iceberg. By the time he faced trial in 2017, his charge sheet would contain 15 different counts — all relating to different violent crimes.

Listen here: 

Though Cameron had managed to operate his reign of terror under the radar for two years, it soon became clear that, genetically, he may have always been predisposed to murder.

In episode 103, we explore the serial crimes of this young offender and the childhood that may have contributed to his crimes.

As bonus content, we also have an interview with Prof Paul Britton — a forensic psychologist who was a pioneer of criminal profiling in the UK.

Community Intervention Centre (24-hour trauma helpline): 082-821-3447

