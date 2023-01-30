South Africa

WATCH | Tiger sighted roaming in Eastleigh Ridge, Edenvale

30 January 2023 - 09:07

A tiger was sighted roaming in Eastleigh Ridge, Edenvale, early on Monday, prompting calls for residents to be on the alert.

The young tiger was spotted at about 5.20am on CCTV footage shared by a local security company.

Gary Wilson of Swat SOS 24/7 said: “The footage comes from one of our clients. The tiger jumped from house to house. There is a report it was spotted in an open veld.”

It is not yet known who owns the animal.

A search has been mobilised with the hope the adolescent tiger can be spared death.

Earlier this month eight-year-old tigress Sheba was euthanised after she escaped from a plot in the Walkers Fruit Farm area of Midvaal, south of Johannesburg. 

“We have drones out,” Wilson said.

“We are trying our best to save this one, not like the last one [Sheba]. The SPCA are here. We are in contact with professional hunters to have it darted.”

Wilson said the area was built-up and residential and about a kilometre away from Greenstone Mall. 

“My concern is that there is a large patch of veld with power lines that stretches for kilometres. If it gets in there it can travel very far.”

