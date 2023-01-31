Improvement in mine safety in 2022

Fatalities in the mining industry fell to 49 in 2022, the Minerals Council South Africa said on Tuesday.
The council said last year marked an improvement from the previous record low of 51 deaths in 2019 after two years of regression where 74 mineworkers died on duty in 2021 and 60 a year earlier.
Lerato Tsele, acting head of safety and sustainable development at the council, said: “Ensuring safe and healthy working environments remains an unwavering commitment of the Minerals Council and its members.
“While the reduction in fatalities in 2022 is a welcome step change from the previous two years, the number of deaths on our mines remains unacceptable.”
The council said there had been 1,946 serious injuries in 2022, down from 2,123 in 2021.
Image: David Gray/Reuters
