South Africa

Five nabbed in connection with kidnapping, murders of sex worker and copper ‘thief’ in Limpopo

31 January 2023 - 11:50
Five men have been arrested in Makhado for alleged kidnapping and murder. File photo.
Five men have been arrested in Makhado for alleged kidnapping and murder. File photo.
Image: Suhaib Salem

Five men are set to appear in the Tshilwavhusiku magistrate’s court on Tuesday in connection with the kidnapping and murders of a sex worker and an alleged copper thief in the past year.

The suspects, who are accused of leading a vigilante group in Makhado (Louis Trichardt), were arrested by the Vhembe trio task team after two bodies were found buried in shallow graves in Limpopo villages over the weekend.

Limpopo police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said the woman, a sex worker in Makhado, was last seen leaving home for her place of work in February last year but was officially reported missing earlier this month.

“She was [allegedly] given a property by a man and one of the suspects wanted the house to open a brothel,” he said.

“The woman, 33, refused. The man allegedly arranged for her to be kidnapped.”

Her body was found in a shallow grave in the village of Rathidili.

Six arrested as 'kidnap syndicate' is bust, businessman victim rescued

A kidnapping victim was rescued in the Gauteng suburb of Mayfield, on the East Rand, during a pre-dawn raid by members of the police special task ...
Investigations
1 week ago

The man’s body was recovered in Madodonga six months after he was allegedly kidnapped from his home in Tshilwavhusiku for the alleged theft of copper cables. 

“The man was the victim of vigilantism after people complained he was stealing cables,” Mojapelo said.

“Three suspects were found at their hideout in Mahwelereng and apprehended. The team recovered a pistol with serial number filed off and ammunition.”

The two other suspects were already in custody for alleged murder and other alleged serious crimes.

“Forensic investigations are under way for conclusive identification of the remains,” Mojapelo said.

The five face charges of kidnapping, murder and possession of an illegal firearm.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Police arrest five people in kidnapping of Midrand businessman

A multidisciplinary team led by the national anti-kidnapping task team has arrested five people for the alleged kidnapping of a Midrand businessman ...
News
51 minutes ago

Suspected international kidnapping kingpin's bail application exposes wealth and business empire

Esmael Nangy, who has eight children through his two wives, launched his bail application in court on Thursday.
News
4 days ago

Indian businessman lured to South Africa by kidnap syndicate: police

Four suspects will appear in court on Thursday after their arrest in connection with the kidnapping of a visiting businessman at Johannesburg's OR ...
News
5 days ago

Hawks swoop on kidnapping suspects who 'demanded cattle and goats from victim'

The Hawks have arrested three people who allegedly demanded cattle and goats from a 72-year-old Eastern Cape man.
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. ‘They have broken me, my life is hell’ News
  2. WATCH | Tiger sighted roaming in Eastleigh Ridge, Edenvale South Africa
  3. KZN teen allegedly ends her life after taunts over her appearance South Africa
  4. 'I don't know the missing Edenvale tiger': Vet who treats big cats, even brings ... South Africa
  5. Alleged child sex ring kingpin Gerhard Ackerman nabbed after skipping court South Africa

Latest Videos

CCTV captures another tiger on the loose in Gauteng!
'I feel sad for our residents' - Mpho Phalatse after once again being ousted as ...