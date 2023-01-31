South Africa

Six found ‘offloading illicit cigarettes from gas tanker into cargo trucks’ in Limpopo

31 January 2023 - 08:49
The recovered cargo found just outside Marble Hall.
The recovered cargo found just outside Marble Hall.
Image: Supplied

Six men appeared in the Marble Hall magistrate's court on Monday after they were allegedly found transferring illicit cigarettes worth more than R12m from a gas tanker to two cargo trucks.

The six were arrested on Friday night in Toitskraal, just outside Marble Hall, in Limpopo as they were moving the cargo, according to police.

“The six were intercepted after police received information about the suspects, who were busy offloading the illicit cigarettes from a gas tanker into the cargo trucks. According to the information, the suspects parked the tanker and two cargo trucks at one of the farms in Toitskraal,” Limpopo police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba told TimesLIVE.

The recovered cargo found just outside Marble Hall.
The recovered cargo found just outside Marble Hall.
Image: Supplied

“It is further alleged that the gas tanker was from Musina and was being escorted by a white Toyota Auris while the two cargo trucks were reportedly from Gauteng”.

Ledwaba confirmed that the cargo, along with the vehicles used to transport the consignment, were also seized by officials.

The suspects were remanded until their next court appearance on February 6 for bail application.

They face charges of possession of suspected stolen goods and smuggling illicit cigarettes.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. ‘They have broken me, my life is hell’ News
  2. WATCH | Tiger sighted roaming in Eastleigh Ridge, Edenvale South Africa
  3. KZN teen allegedly ends her life after taunts over her appearance South Africa
  4. Alleged child sex ring kingpin Gerhard Ackerman nabbed after skipping court South Africa
  5. Faction claims Sanco KZN, which elected Jacob Zuma as new head, is ‘bogus’ News

Latest Videos

CCTV captures another tiger on the loose in Gauteng!
'I feel sad for our residents' - Mpho Phalatse after once again being ousted as ...