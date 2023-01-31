South Africa

'Six generating units have broken down in 24 hours,' so it's stage 5 and 6

31 January 2023 - 12:12
Eskom's planned maintenance is 4,654MW, while breakdowns now amount to 18,123MW. Stock photo.
Eskom's planned maintenance is 4,654MW, while breakdowns now amount to 18,123MW. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/loganban

Stage 5 load-shedding will be implemented from noon on Tuesday until 9pm. Thereafter,  stage 6 load-shedding will get under way until 5am on Wednesday.

Eskom announced that the former will be implemented continuously from 5am on Wednesday until further notice.

The power utility said in the past 24 hours, six generating units have suffered breakdowns, of which a unit each at Duvha and Hendrina have not returned to service.

“In addition, a generating unit each at Matla and Arnot had been returned to service. There is a delay in returning a generating unit each at Duvha, Kendal, Grootvlei, and Kriel power stations,” it said.

Eskom's planned maintenance is 4,654MW, while breakdowns now amount to 18,123MW of generating capacity.

“Eskom requests members of the public to continue assisting by reducing usage and sparingly using electricity,” it said.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Stages 5 and 6 of load-shedding have cost Shoprite R560m on diesel

South Africa's biggest retailer Shoprite has spent R560m on diesel to power its stores in the six months to January 1.
Business Times
10 minutes ago

TOM EATON | Coalposts move again: ANC still has a burning desire to stay in power

The only thing that will end load-shedding is the ANC’s realisation that elections are in 18 months
Opinion & Analysis
16 hours ago

Ending load-shedding South Africa's 'most immediate' challenge: Ramaphosa

Interventions to stop load-shedding will take a while to have an effect and power cuts will be with us for some time, ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa ...
Politics
1 day ago

Alan Winde wants an audience with Ramaphosa over load-shedding crisis

Western Cape premier Alan Winde wants an audience with President Cyril Ramaphosa after he failed to respond to his letter calling for a national ...
Politics
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. ‘They have broken me, my life is hell’ News
  2. WATCH | Tiger sighted roaming in Eastleigh Ridge, Edenvale South Africa
  3. KZN teen allegedly ends her life after taunts over her appearance South Africa
  4. 'I don't know the missing Edenvale tiger': Vet who treats big cats, even brings ... South Africa
  5. Alleged child sex ring kingpin Gerhard Ackerman nabbed after skipping court South Africa

Latest Videos

CCTV captures another tiger on the loose in Gauteng!
'I feel sad for our residents' - Mpho Phalatse after once again being ousted as ...