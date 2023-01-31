Stage 5 load-shedding will be implemented from noon on Tuesday until 9pm. Thereafter, stage 6 load-shedding will get under way until 5am on Wednesday.
Eskom announced that the former will be implemented continuously from 5am on Wednesday until further notice.
The power utility said in the past 24 hours, six generating units have suffered breakdowns, of which a unit each at Duvha and Hendrina have not returned to service.
“In addition, a generating unit each at Matla and Arnot had been returned to service. There is a delay in returning a generating unit each at Duvha, Kendal, Grootvlei, and Kriel power stations,” it said.
Eskom's planned maintenance is 4,654MW, while breakdowns now amount to 18,123MW of generating capacity.
“Eskom requests members of the public to continue assisting by reducing usage and sparingly using electricity,” it said.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
'Six generating units have broken down in 24 hours,' so it's stage 5 and 6
Image: 123RF/loganban
Stage 5 load-shedding will be implemented from noon on Tuesday until 9pm. Thereafter, stage 6 load-shedding will get under way until 5am on Wednesday.
Eskom announced that the former will be implemented continuously from 5am on Wednesday until further notice.
The power utility said in the past 24 hours, six generating units have suffered breakdowns, of which a unit each at Duvha and Hendrina have not returned to service.
“In addition, a generating unit each at Matla and Arnot had been returned to service. There is a delay in returning a generating unit each at Duvha, Kendal, Grootvlei, and Kriel power stations,” it said.
Eskom's planned maintenance is 4,654MW, while breakdowns now amount to 18,123MW of generating capacity.
“Eskom requests members of the public to continue assisting by reducing usage and sparingly using electricity,” it said.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Stages 5 and 6 of load-shedding have cost Shoprite R560m on diesel
TOM EATON | Coalposts move again: ANC still has a burning desire to stay in power
Ending load-shedding South Africa's 'most immediate' challenge: Ramaphosa
Alan Winde wants an audience with Ramaphosa over load-shedding crisis
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos