Gayton McKenzie: 'My mandate was never to stay with the DA and endure baaskap mentality'

“Events in the past week in Gauteng took me back to the times when my dad was disrespected,” said McKenzie. “The DA took the same posture, a posture that says, ‘You don’t decide, you will take this portfolios because we don’t trust you with the other portfolios, the PA might steal there.’ The audacity to shoot down our demands though needing us and deciding to choose for us.

“I am the leader of the Patriotic Alliance, I am entrusted to get the best deal for our future plans and voters. My mandate by our members was never to stay with the DA and endure baaskap mentality.”

McKenzie said he leads with options, and the PA is a “new generation”.

“I am not my father, he was a better man. I lead people with options. I hope I clarified [to] those that wanted us to stay with the DA, we are a new generation, and we have created options for us. We shall fight for the refund of the failed promise made to our parents.

“I want to thank all PA members who stood and agreed with our decision to leave the coalition with the DA.”