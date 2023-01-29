Saving Phalatse as Joburg mayor was a ‘price too high to pay’, says DA’s John Steenhuisen
‘Dealing with Patriotic Alliance was like gambling’
29 January 2023 - 00:00
DA leader John Steenhuisen says the party tried all it could to save its dethroned Joburg mayor Mpho Phalatse but “the price was too high to pay”...
Saving Phalatse as Joburg mayor was a ‘price too high to pay’, says DA’s John Steenhuisen
‘Dealing with Patriotic Alliance was like gambling’
DA leader John Steenhuisen says the party tried all it could to save its dethroned Joburg mayor Mpho Phalatse but “the price was too high to pay”...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos