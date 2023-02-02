The Mpumalanga high court in Mbombela on Wednesday convicted a man who raped six women and a young girl between February 2011 and November 2014 around Nelspruit.
Elvis Zulu, 40, committed the crimes in areas including Kanyamazane, Pienaar and Kabokweni outside Nelspruit. He was convicted of rape, kidnapping and pointing a firearm.
“The court heard how the accused raped a woman who was 25 at the time on January 30 2011.
“On February 19 2011 during the night he raped a girl aged 15 in the same area of Kanyamazane,” police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said.
He said on April 21 2011, the accused raped an 18-year-old woman in Kanyamazane.
“As if that was not enough, the accused raped a 22-year-old woman at Pienaar on September 10 2011.
“The accused further raped a 19-year-old woman at Pienaar during the night of November 2 2011. On January 20 2012 the accused is said to have raped another 19-year-old during the night in Pienaar. and his last victim was raped at the age of 18 on November 15 2014 in Pienaar,” Mohlala said.
He said the Kanyamazane family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit investigated these cases and arrested Zulu in November 2018.
“He was not given bail throughout the trial and the state presented a strong case against him,” Mohlala said.
Mpumalanga police commissioner Lt-Gen Semakaleng Daphney Manamela was happy with Zulu’s conviction.
“We hope for a tough sentence, which will be considered as a step in the right direction towards creating a much safer environment for all, including women and children,” Manamela said.
Zulu will be sentenced next Tuesday.
Mpumalanga police welcome conviction of serial rapist
