South Africa

Mpumalanga police welcome conviction of serial rapist

02 February 2023 - 22:20 By Ernest Mabuza
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
Serial rapist Elvis Zulu, 40, who was convicted of raping six women and a 15-year-old girl in Mpumalanga between 2011 and 2014, will be sentenced on Tuesday. Stock photo.
Serial rapist Elvis Zulu, 40, who was convicted of raping six women and a 15-year-old girl in Mpumalanga between 2011 and 2014, will be sentenced on Tuesday. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Artit Oubkaew

The Mpumalanga high court in Mbombela on Wednesday convicted a man who raped six women and a young girl  between February 2011 and November 2014 around Nelspruit.

Elvis Zulu, 40, committed the crimes in areas including Kanyamazane, Pienaar and Kabokweni outside Nelspruit. He was convicted of rape, kidnapping and pointing a firearm.

“The court heard how the accused raped a woman who was 25 at the time on January 30 2011.

“On February 19 2011 during the night he raped a girl aged 15 in the same area of Kanyamazane,” police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said.

He said on April 21 2011, the accused raped an 18-year-old woman in Kanyamazane.

“As if that was not enough, the accused raped a 22-year-old woman at Pienaar on September 10 2011.

“The accused further raped a 19-year-old woman at Pienaar during the night of November 2 2011. On January 20 2012 the accused is said to have raped another 19-year-old during the night in Pienaar. and his last victim was raped at the age of 18 on November 15 2014 in Pienaar,” Mohlala said.

He said the Kanyamazane family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit investigated these cases and arrested Zulu in November 2018.

“He was not given bail throughout the trial and the state presented a strong case against him,” Mohlala said.

Mpumalanga police commissioner Lt-Gen Semakaleng Daphney Manamela was happy with Zulu’s conviction.

“We hope for a tough sentence, which will be considered as a step in the right direction towards creating a much safer environment for all, including women and children,” Manamela said.

Zulu will be sentenced next Tuesday.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

Children raped by own parents ‘often feel guilty and don’t report abusers’

Commission for Gender Equality appeals to the public to stop sharing a video of the alleged rape of a minor, saying it continues the abuse
News
14 hours ago

‘I’ll live with agonising pain, but I forgive them’: father of toddler killed by her mom and uncle

Two siblings received life sentences for the murder and rape that took place in a Midrand hotel room, a tragedy that has been linked to the occult
News
2 weeks ago

'A monster who cannot be tolerated': state wants nine life sentences for child rapist and murderer

Convicted child rapist and murderer Moyhdian Pangkaeker – who violated the corpse of an eight-year-old victim by sawing off her hand – deserves to be ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Here’s when you can collect your Sassa grant in February South Africa
  2. ‘They have broken me, my life is hell’ News
  3. 'I don't know the missing Edenvale tiger': Vet who treats big cats, even brings ... South Africa
  4. Pupil collapses, dies at Northcliff High School South Africa
  5. SPCA and cops raid home of private security company owner in search of Edenvale ... South Africa

Latest Videos

More footage of Julius Malema allegedly firing gun at event shown in court
CCTV captures another tiger on the loose in Gauteng!