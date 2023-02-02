Task team to audit facilities keeping tigers and other exotic animals

The government has approved the formation of a task team to audit facilities where exotic species such as tigers are kept in captivity.
Department of forestry, fisheries and the environment spokesperson Albi Modise said national and provincial departments, with the South African Local Government Association (Salga), have agreed to the establishment of a task team to audit such facilities with a view to developing a national regulatory framework.
The decision comes after an eight-year-old tigress, Sheba, was euthanised after escaping from a plot in the Walkers Fruit Farm area in Midvaal, south of Johannesburg earlier this month. A juvenile tiger was also sighted roaming in Eastleigh Ridge, Edenvale, this week. A local security company said it was darted and relocated to a sanctuary.
Modise said tigers are not indigenous to South Africa and are regarded as an alien species.
“Alien species are regulated in terms of Alien Invasive Species Regulations. The regulations require listing of such species and for the applicant to apply for a permit to introduce and keep such an alien species.”
Modise said the issuing of permits for enclosures for wild species is the responsibility of provincial and/or municipal authorities.
“Where tigers are kept in controlled environments in South Africa, they are subject to human intervention for their survival. Their welfare is subject to the provisions of the Animals Protection Act and, where applicable, the Performing Animals Protection Act, both of which are administered by the department of agriculture, land reform and rural development. Keeping of non-indigenous species and generally keeping of animals as pets is regulated by provinces and by respective municipal bylaws where they exist.”
