South Africa

'I don't know the missing Edenvale tiger': Vet who treats big cats, even brings cubs home

SPCA asks police to help obtain information from local security company about big cat's alleged capture

30 January 2023 - 13:10
Dr Shabeer Bhoola.
Dr Shabeer Bhoola.
Image: Terrace Road Veterinary Hospital

Edenvale veterinarian Dr Shabeer Bhoola has denied claims by the community that he owns the tiger which escaped on Monday.

This after videos emerged on social media of a tiger cub playing with Bhoola's dogs.

Bhoola confirmed to TimesLIVE that he had previously brought tiger cubs home but denied knowledge of the animal that escaped on Monday.

“I have brought tiger cubs home to show my kids. That video was taken some time back. The owner of that tiger is from Benoni.”

Bhoola said he often attended to big cats and exotic animals.

“I work with the SA Wildlife rehab centre and I have patients that are big cats.

“I'm not sure if I had seen this tiger because I only see these big cats when they are cubs. When they get bigger it's very difficult to transport them around.”

He said there were at least five tigers that he attends to.

“Most of the cats I see are from the Boksburg or Benoni areas. These cats are usually only with the owner for a short while before they are taken to farms.

“The tigers are quite common — the tiger trade is big in SA. I wouldn't be surprised if there are plenty we are unaware about.”

The situation in Cabot Avenue, Eastleigh Ridge, remains tense as the SPCA continues to caution people to remain indoors as they have no proof the tiger has been captured.

This after private security company Swat SOS 247 claimed its members assisted in darting and capturing the adolescent cat at about 9am.

Edenvale SPCA inspector Hope Mokalapa confronted Swat SOS 247 member Gary Wilson about the whereabouts of the tiger after Wilson's claims it had been captured.

Wilson declined to divulge any further information.

The SPCA has requested SAPS assistance in obtaining a statement from the security company.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

Tiger safely captured in Edenvale, says local security, but SPCA is yet to verify

Conflicting reports that the escaped tiger in Edenvale has been captured have emerged.
News
4 hours ago

WATCH | Tiger sighted roaming in Eastleigh Ridge, Edenvale

A tiger was sighted roaming in Eastleigh, Edenvale, early on Monday, prompting calls for residents to be on the alert.
News
7 hours ago

Gauteng’s ‘exotic pet’ problem needs an urgent fix

The saga of Sheba, the tiger that escaped in the Walkerville area south of Johannesburg this week and mauled a resident before being shot dead, had a ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 week ago

LISTEN | Change laws around owning big cats, says Sheba’s owner

Rassie Erasmus says a ‘gaping hole’ has been left in his soul after his tiger’s death
News
1 week ago

WATCH | Sheba the tiger's final moments

The eight-year-old feline was euthanised for safety reasons.
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. ‘They have broken me, my life is hell’ News
  2. Retail worker and domestic helper bag millions in Lotto and Lotto Plus 1 wins South Africa
  3. KZN teen allegedly ends her life after taunts over her appearance South Africa
  4. Saving Phalatse as Joburg mayor was a ‘price too high to pay’, says DA’s John ... Politics
  5. Faction claims Sanco KZN, which elected Jacob Zuma as new head, is ‘bogus’ News

Latest Videos

CCTV captures another tiger on the loose in Gauteng!
'I feel sad for our residents' - Mpho Phalatse after once again being ousted as ...