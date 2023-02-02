With awareness of the recent escape of Sheba the tiger in Walkerville “and the tragic manner in which it ended, our officers’ orders were to investigate the best ways to contain the situation in the quickest and safest way possible for all humans and pets in the area whilst securing the best possible outcome for the tiger”.
The juvenile tiger, when sighted by the crew, appeared in good health and though it seemed docile, it appeared to be frightened of its surroundings.
SOS said when news of the tiger’s presence spread, armed individuals arrived to join the search. “It soon became apparent that the people were ill-equipped and untrained to handle a situation like this. The situation became precarious due to people continuously shouting over each other, two-way radios squawking incessantly and with more curious onlookers flocking to the area.
“Due to the volatility of the situation and the danger it posed to the tiger, the decision was made that an experienced veterinarian would sedate the tiger so a team could relocate the cat to a safe and secure location.
“The operation was carried out with the utmost professionalism and without any adverse effects to the tiger, which started roaming as soon as it woke up.”
We acted fast to limit risk to Edenvale tiger, now in a secure location: security company
Private security company Swat SOS 247 has responded to “false narratives” concerning the capturing of a juvenile tiger in Eastleigh Ridge, Edenvale, on Monday and its subsequent relocation.
SOS posted a statement on its Facebook page on Wednesday after the home of the company's owner, Chris Gagiano, was searched by Edenvale SPCA and SAPS, who obtained a search warrant under suspicion that the tiger may have been taken there for safekeeping.
There was nothing to suggest a tiger was at the property at any time.
Explaining how they had assisted in locating and arranging for the animal to be darted and taken to a place of safety a few hours after its escape, the company said its crew had acted to minimise risk to the big cat.
“On Monday at 5.30am, we had to deal with a unique situation. One of our officers observed through the remote monitoring of a client’s security cameras that a tiger was walking around the property. When this was reported to the client, they requested our assistance.
SOS said it was not at liberty to disclose any information concerning its clients, after the SPCA demanded to know who its owner was.
“We did not release the names of our clients and, in compliance with Popia [Protection of Personal Information Act], will continue to refrain from disclosing personal information.”
The security company assured the public the tiger was safe and it would post updates on its wellbeing.
“We have appointed ourselves a patron of this tiger.
“We assure the public that the tiger had not been harmed and that it is well cared for in its new environment. There is not a kernel of truth in the baseless allegations that the tiger had been, or will be, reared for the harvesting and sale of its body parts or for hunting. We trust that everybody will respect that we are not at liberty to disclose the tiger’s whereabouts.”
