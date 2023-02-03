South Africa

TUT student found stabbed to death — boyfriend taken in

03 February 2023 - 18:32
TUT student Ntokozo Xaba was found murdered in her residence at the Tshwane University of Technology.
Image: Supplied

A man has been taken in for questioning by police after a Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) student was found stabbed to death at the campus residence.

Ntokozo Xaba, 21, has been trending on social media for allegedly being stabbed by her boyfriend on Thursday.

According to police, she was drinking with friends including her ex-boyfriend on Wednesday.

The friends reportedly left the two together that night, said spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Sello.

“The following morning, the victim was found dead with stab wounds on the neck. The ex-boyfriend has been taken in for questioning by the police. Investigations continue,” said Sello.

Xaba was a third-year TUT student and resided at the university’s Ekhaya Junction residence in Pretoria, the university confirmed.

TUT conveyed its condolences to the student’s family and friends while condemning gender-based violence.

“The university remains shocked and regretful that women, locally and the world over, continue to look over their shoulders even among fellow students and community.

“We condemn acts of violence on and off campus. Violence against women and children has reached unprecedented proportions that should be a great concern to everyone,” the university said.

