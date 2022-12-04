News

Embroidering GBV victims into our consciousness

An embroidery artist is ‘writing’ an open letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa to ensure murdered women and children are not forgotten

04 December 2022 - 00:00

Infuriated by gender-based violence (GBV) in South Africa, Nell-Louise Pollock has embroidered the names of more than 1,600 women and children killed in the past year onto a piece of fabric to ensure they are never forgotten...

