Embroidering GBV victims into our consciousness
An embroidery artist is ‘writing’ an open letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa to ensure murdered women and children are not forgotten
04 December 2022 - 00:00
Infuriated by gender-based violence (GBV) in South Africa, Nell-Louise Pollock has embroidered the names of more than 1,600 women and children killed in the past year onto a piece of fabric to ensure they are never forgotten...
