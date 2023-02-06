A South African National Defence Force soldier was fatally shot and another wounded after an Oryx helicopter came under fire in Goma in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
The injured pilot managed to continue flying the chopper and landed safely at Goma Airport after Sunday's shooting, the army said.
Family members of the soldiers are being contacted, with further details to come at a later stage.
The South African troops are part of a UN Stabilisation Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Pilot under fire flies plane to safety but colleague dies: Military on DRC attack
Image: Dmitry Kalinovsky/123rf.com
A South African National Defence Force soldier was fatally shot and another wounded after an Oryx helicopter came under fire in Goma in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
The injured pilot managed to continue flying the chopper and landed safely at Goma Airport after Sunday's shooting, the army said.
Family members of the soldiers are being contacted, with further details to come at a later stage.
The South African troops are part of a UN Stabilisation Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
SANDF to render much-needed free health services to King Cetshwayo communities
Budget cuts for SANDF place SA’s ‘sovereignty under threat’
Ex-MK fighter who became a peacekeeper dies, leaving wife and 4 sons
Ministry defends naval exercise 'to strengthen bonds with Russia and China'
Probe into 'despicable' video showing soldiers in Mozambique burning dead bodies
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos