Targeted hotspots in the inner city include:
- M1 and M2 on and off-ramp intersections;
- Wemmer Pan Road in Rosettenville, one of the city's busiest transport nodes as it connects to the N17, M2 East, M2 west;
- Wemmer Jubilee and North roads;
- Commissioner Street and Main Reef Road; and
- Booysens Road and Webber Street.
In Soweto, these roads are targeted:
- Chris Hani Road;
- Rand Show Road;
- Immink Drive; and
- Koma Street.
In Roodepoort, the following intersections are targeted:
- Goldman Street and Ninth Avenue;
- John Vorster and Die Ou Pad roads; and
- CR Swart and Ouklip roads.
JRA acting CEO Louis Nel said theft and vandalism “not only disrupt the working of signals which are essential services, but also jeopardise public safety.
“The result is a negative drain on the city's economy with traffic congestion and unproductive, frustrated commuters, as well as a possible increase in collisions.
“The very furniture intended to prevent accidents ends up being sold to illegal scrap metal dealers for almost nothing,” he said.
The JRA said it was working with City Power, the JMPD, SAPS and security companies “to ensure a more effective response” to the issue.
'Alarming increase' in cable theft, vandalism of traffic lights across Joburg
Image: Thulani Mbele
The Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA) this week said it was “facing an enormous battle” in trying to save the city's traffic lights and signal poles from theft and vandalism, with 26 intersections affected in January alone.
The JRA raised concern at the “alarming increase” in the theft and vandalism of the lights, especially in the past year.
It said that over the past four years, 531 of the city's 2,028 signalised traffic intersections have been vandalised, costing R28.1m to replace.
“In the past year [January 2022 to January 2023], this figure increased by 172, with January 2023 alone reflecting theft and vandalism at 26 signalised intersections.
“The hardest hit area [is] the inner city [which accounts] for 60% of cases,” JRA said.
Thugs were using load-shedding as a cover to steal copper wire at the intersections without fear of electrocution, JRA added.
