If powers that be don’t love SA we will watch Chan from home again: Safa TD Steenbok

South African Football Association (Safa) technical director Walter Steenbok says lack of co-operation and passion for football from the game's administrators is one of the reasons Bafana Bafana fails to qualify for tournaments.

South Africa last year recently failed to qualify for the African Nations Championship (Chan), for local-based continental squads, which concluded in Algeria on Saturday.

Senegal defeated the hosts on penalties to lift their first Chan trophy.

A hastily-assembled Bafana were humiliated with 6-1 aggregate defeat by Angola in the qualifiers in September.

SA could not pick the best available players in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) as the tournament falls out of the Fifa calendar.

Steenbok believes South Africa could benefit from playing in tournaments such as Chan as many players in the PSL lack experience of playing international football.

Well-documented lack of co-operation between the league and Safa has been largely blamed for this on a number of occasions.