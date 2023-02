If powers that be don’t love SA we will watch Chan from home again: Safa TD Steenbok

“The qualifiers are in July and we know the programme. We are going to write letters, we are going to ask for programmes and fixtures to be shifted, but is it going to happen?

“We will confirm the fixtures. Is it possible for the PSL to allow us to select the players to be able to play in the Chan tournament?”

Steenbok’s sentiments were supported by Safa vice-president Linda Zwane.

“Safa is the custodian of football in this country and Safa must then deal with that matter,” he said.

“Whether the relationship is sour, it’s South Africa that comes first more than anything. Our responsibility as the national executive committee plus congress is to legislate and look at all the things that are taking the country backwards so that as we move forward.

“I don’t think we have that luxury of crying foul. We need to do what we need to do so that this thing can be resolved in the interests of South Africa.

“Part of what we must do is to stop this thing of, ‘If I’m happy I will release a player; and tomorrow, if I’m not happy I withdraw the player’. It can’t be.”

The U-15 Interprovincial tournament is a pilot project of the Fifa Talent Development Scheme (TDS) and the international body has picked SA as one of the countries to run it.

The tournament will be held in July where the nine provincial teams will play against invited academies with the aim of selecting the next batch of U-17 national team players.

“The main idea around this tournament is to bring the talent we have to one main area, and have them showcased under the Talent Development Scheme,” Steenbok said.

Fifa TDS coach Dean Selvey has been assigned to SA and will spend the next six months working with Safa on the project.