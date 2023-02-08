“Water tankers from various districts throughout the province are being mobilised to eThekwini district.”
Contingency plans for Umlazi hospital battling with no water for five days
Image: Khaya Ngwenya
Prince Mshiyeni Memorial hospital in Umlazi is sending orthopaedic patients needing surgery to other state facilities, sterilising instruments at other hospitals and giving its nearly 900 patients drinking water from 5l bottles as its water woes continue.
The south Durban hospital has been without water since Friday after a pipe burst, leaving parts of the sprawling township in limbo.
The eThekwini municipality told residents via its Facebook page that a pipe on the south coast bridge which runs over the Umlaas Canal had burst, leaving many without water during sweltering heat.
Residents at Glebelands Hostel, those living near the hospital and the Umlazi Mega City mall have been affected.
The municipality said teams are trying to find the burst.
“Once the burst has been located and exposed within the bridge, appropriate repairs will immediately be undertaken,” it said.
Umlazi hospital battles with no water for two days while temperatures soar
eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda is expected to conduct a hospital visit on Wednesday, the city said.
On Tuesday the provincial health department announced hospital management was addressing the crisis.
“Since the bursting of a water pipe near Glebelands Hostel on Friday, management of Prince Mshiyeni have implemented a multipronged contingency plan that has ensured the hospital’s continued functioning, albeit at reduced capacity,” it said.
“Thirty JoJo tanks are being installed in strategic positions of the hospital, as was the case during the April floods.
“A water tanker from the eThekwini municipality is stationed full time at the hospital and providing water.
“More tankers have been requested from the municipality, and the indication is that supply chain processes are being finalised to secure the provision of more water.”
The co-operative governance and traditional affairs department has offered to allocate two water tankers to assist in refilling the hospital’s main water reservoir.
“Water tankers from various districts throughout the province are being mobilised to eThekwini district.”
Thirty mobile toilets have been hired and are being used to support sanitation services.
The department said the hospital is managing to attend to outpatients and emergency surgical and maternity cases.
“There are 55 orthopaedic patients admitted. Patients who require orthopaedic care are being shared between RK Khan and Addington hospitals as additional theatre spaces have been provided.
“Four split air-conditioning units are being installed in four theatres in a process that will be completed this evening [Tuesday] to ensure availability of two emergency obstetrics and gynaecological theatres as well as two other emergency theatres in the main theatre.
“The sterilisation of instruments is being done at King Edward and Clairwood hospitals.
“Laundry and catering services are originally outsourced services and there are no anticipated challenges, with the exception that the catering menu had to be slightly adjusted as cooking requires steam, which has not been available.”
Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane said: “We apologise to the public for these circumstances, which were unforeseen.
“The situation is not ideal but we are coping. We’d like to thank our staff and healthcare users for their patience and co-operation as we continue with efforts to minimise the impact of these challenges on healthcare service delivery.
“We have full faith in the eThekwini municipality and its ability to resolve this situation as soon as possible.”
