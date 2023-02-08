South Africa

‘It’s crippling us’: CEOs pen open letter to Ramaphosa on dire consequences of electricity crisis

08 February 2023 - 11:24 By TIMESLIVE
Load-shedding is crippling businesses big and small, including the ice-cream start-up established by Thando Makhubu in Soweto. File photo.
Load-shedding is crippling businesses big and small, including the ice-cream start-up established by Thando Makhubu in Soweto. File photo.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

CEOs of food and essential product manufacturers have written an open letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa warning unless the load-shedding crisis is urgently addressed, stable supplies of food, medicines and other essential goods cannot be guaranteed.

“We are alarmed and dismayed by the levels of load-shedding we have all had to endure over the past decade, and which have escalated catastrophically in recent months,” wrote the CEOs of member companies of the Consumer Good Council of South Africa (CGCSA). 

They include Massmart, Famous Brands, Shoprite, Burger King, Coca-Cola, Tiger Brands, Pick n Pay Retailers, Shoprite and PepsiCo.

The letter called for “urgent and decisive action” from government to solve the crisis,  including suspension of the fuel duty and Road Accident Fund levies for the consumer goods businesses and value chain.

Outages shut Rosebank Woolies for four days

A Woolworths store in one of Johannesburg's most upmarket malls shut its doors for four days this week after its generator broke down.
News
3 days ago

Read the letter in full: 

Dear Mr President,

This open letter brings together many of South Africa’s most significant manufacturers and retailers of food and other essential products, such as quick service restaurants and medicines. 

Astral Foods expects 90% plunge in profits as power crisis hits poultry production

Erratic electricity supplies affect poultry ventilation systems, slaughter schedules and chicken processing. Delayed slaughter schedules also lead to ...
News
2 weeks ago

We take our responsibility to feed and sustain the nation very seriously. We work tirelessly, night and day, to produce food and household products, secure healthcare products and ensure they are always available in our stores when customers need them.

The consumer goods industry’s contribution to the GDP is significant and is also the country’s largest employer. Millions of people depend on us for their livelihoods.

We are alarmed and dismayed by the levels of load-shedding we have all had to endure over the past decade, and which have escalated catastrophically in recent months.

If this crisis continues, we will not be able to guarantee stable supplies of food, medicines and other essential goods.

While we have maintained our operations and supply chains so far by using emergency power generators, this has been at an unsustainable financial cost. It is crippling our businesses, and will in the end mean much higher prices for consumers, who are already under severe financial strain.

The deterioration of other essential infrastructure — including water, roads, rail and policing — all make our tasks, and those of thousands of other businesses around the country, even more difficult.

If this crisis continues, we will not be able to guarantee stable supplies of food, medicines and other essential goods. The government needs to understand this, rather than believe we can maintain business as usual.

We require urgent and decisive action from government to solve the crisis, and specific steps to ensure the consumer goods industry can fulfil its role as an essential service for every family in the country.

Looming food crisis if load-shedding persists: Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry

The Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry has added its voice to the chorus calling for an end to load-shedding, warning on Friday of a looming food ...
News
1 week ago

These steps must include:

  • Rapid implementation of the plans already in place to solve the overall energy crisis.
  • The removal of regulatory red tape and escalating indirect taxes such as the health promotion levy to enable investment and business sustainability.
  • Address the deterioration of essential infrastructure including water, roads, rail, and policing
  • A suspension of the fuel duty and Road Accident Fund levies for the consumer goods businesses and value chain for as long as we suffer regular load-shedding. This is a critical sector that should be considered for fuel rebates similar to the mining, agriculture, fisheries and forestry sectors.
  • Effective tax and other incentives to install localised renewable energy at small and medium scale.
  • Action to ensure critical infrastructure, such as essential food production, medicines and distribution facilities. are not only exempted from load-shedding but are prioritised on the safety and security list.
  • Accelerate the fight against illicit trade across the economy as it reduces the tax base and deprives government of crucial revenue at this critical time.

We look forward to hearing your plans for action in the 2023 state of the nation address, giving due consideration to the proposals put forward in this letter by the CEOs who are signatories.

We will continue to work tirelessly to sustain our customers and communities.

We will support government where we can and ask urgently for decisive action from you.

Signed:

  • Gareth Ackerman, co-chair;
  • Johann Vorster, co-chair; and
  • Zinhle Tyikwe, CEO.

Issued on behalf of the following industry CEOs:

  • BAT East and Southern Africa;
  • Bidfood;
  • Massmart;
  • Famous Brands;
  • Exclusive Books;
  • Magaliescitrus;
  • Mars;
  • Burger King;
  • Coca-Cola;
  • Tiger Brands;
  • Pick n Pay Retailers;
  • Shoprite;
  • PepsiCo; and
  • OBC.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

State can’t fix energy, port crisis without private sector — Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa acknowledged South Africa would need significant assistance from the private sector through independent power generation ...
Business Times
1 day ago

OPEN LETTER | Please can we get a cabinet able to drive effective fixes

Business Unity South Africa and Business Leadership SA pen open letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa on potential cabinet reshuffle
Ideas
1 day ago

Mining industry 'forfeits benefits' of world boom due to Transnet, Eskom

South Africa’s mineral production hit a new record of R1.18-trillion in 2022 despite continued logistical constraints at Transnet, says mining ...
Business Times
2 days ago

Eskom’s 60% generation target for 2023 not achievable: De Ruyter to MPs

Outgoing Eskom group CEO Andre De Ruyter told parliament that the power utility’s target of 60% of energy availability for the 2023 financial year ...
News
14 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Maths crisis due to ‘poor teaching, apartheid’ News
  2. ‘I was not at the match,’ says Lindiwe Sisulu’s media officer after checking in ... News
  3. Estate agent fined R25,000 for refusing to rent property to man because he is ... South Africa
  4. Robbers ‘allow’ mother to breastfeed newborn before allegedly raping her in KZN ... South Africa
  5. IN PICS | ‘Lazy’ municipal cleaners take to the streets in Durban South Africa

Latest Videos

Burning car crashes into KZN petrol station
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma chased away by frustrated Eastern Cape residents