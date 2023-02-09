South Africa

Soweto man wanted in connection with father's death arrested

09 February 2023 - 10:07
A man wanted in connection with his father's death has been found and arrested. File photo.
Image: 123RF/SCANRAIL

A Soweto man wanted in connection with the murder of his father has been arrested, Gauteng police confirmed on Thursday.

Moeketsi Mosala was rescued by police from an angry community group last Thursday after the body of his father was found in a shallow grave near Nasrec. He was taken in for questioning. The circumstances regarding his release are unclear.

Neighbours had raised the alarm about Nelson Mosala's whereabouts after the 74-year-old was last seen on Sunday, January 29.

Lt-Col Mavela Masondo confirmed the arrest, without providing any details.

A relative, who asked not to be named, told TimesLIVE the man was found in Ga-Rankuwa on Wednesday night. 

TimesLIVE

