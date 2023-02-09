While Ramaphosa plans to deliver an impeccable Sona, EFF leader Julius Malema has different ideas. Malema plans to continue where he left off when Jacob Zuma was head of state by also disrupting Ramaphosa's speech.
“We are going to show him [Ramaphosa] what we are made of there in parliament,” Malema recently threatened. “We'll not be addressed by a constitutional delinquent.”
Rivonia Circle founder Songezo Zibi told Taking The Rams By The Horns podcast host Rams Mabote that many promises made in the previous Sona have proved to be hollow, as they only aim to impress pundits and journalists.
To strengthen his case, Zibi said the police budget was going to be reduced by R1bn this year, yet the president was likely to speak about increasing the fight against crime.
They also discuss last year's Sona, asking whether promises Ramaphosa made relating to growing the economy, creating jobs and combating hunger were met. Zibi further questions whether it is necessary to stick to the tradition of rolling out the red carpet for MPs.
Catch this discussion in the latest issue of the #TakingTheRamsByTheHorns.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Taking The Rams By The Horns
PODCAST | Will Sona shoot the lights out on load-shedding?
In this episode, Rams previews what is unlikely to come out of #SONA2023
Image: GCIS
Will members of the public — those who won't be victims of load-shedding — on Thursday evening witness history repeating itself when President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers his state of the nation address?
LISTEN HERE:
Subscribe for free future episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | PlayerFM | Pocket Casts
While Ramaphosa plans to deliver an impeccable Sona, EFF leader Julius Malema has different ideas. Malema plans to continue where he left off when Jacob Zuma was head of state by also disrupting Ramaphosa's speech.
“We are going to show him [Ramaphosa] what we are made of there in parliament,” Malema recently threatened. “We'll not be addressed by a constitutional delinquent.”
Rivonia Circle founder Songezo Zibi told Taking The Rams By The Horns podcast host Rams Mabote that many promises made in the previous Sona have proved to be hollow, as they only aim to impress pundits and journalists.
To strengthen his case, Zibi said the police budget was going to be reduced by R1bn this year, yet the president was likely to speak about increasing the fight against crime.
They also discuss last year's Sona, asking whether promises Ramaphosa made relating to growing the economy, creating jobs and combating hunger were met. Zibi further questions whether it is necessary to stick to the tradition of rolling out the red carpet for MPs.
Catch this discussion in the latest issue of the #TakingTheRamsByTheHorns.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE:
Ramaphosa's Sona headaches
What to watch for in President Ramaphosa’s Sona
LISTEN | Parliament 'ready' for Sona disruptions
WATCH | Parliament speaker Mapisa-Nqakula briefs media on 2023 Sona readiness
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos