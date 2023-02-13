Advocate calls for leniency for cop convicted of Glebelands killings and his co-accused

The defence advocate representing rogue cop Bhekukwazi Mdweshu and his co-accused Ncomekile Matlale, among the eight men convicted of various offences relating to the spate of killings in Glebelands hostel in Umlazi, is calling for the court to have mercy on them.
Advocate Martin Krog told the Pietermaritzburg high court on Monday it should deviate from the minimum prescribed punishment when sentencing the pair as they had already been in custody for five years.
Their co-accused are Khayelihle Mbuthuma, Vukani Mcobothi, Eugene Hlophe, Mbuyiselwa Mkhize, Mondli Mthethwa and Bongani Mbhele.
Mdweshu, 40, was convicted of conspiracy to commit murder and four counts of attempted murder, while Matlale, 39, was convicted of four charges of attempted murder.
“Had he been serving a life sentence we would have been talking a different story. But this is not the case,” said Krog.
He said this would deter the accused from committing similar offences, as the punishment had already been served.
“The public knew what the accused were going through as they were in prison for this period,” said Krog.
He said Mdweshu had been convicted on two of the 22 charges.
Mdweshu held the rank of detective-constable at the time of his arrest, while Matlale had been in the employ of Prasa since 2014, until the time of his arrest in 2017.
Matlale had previously been with the defence force until he resigned in 2008, when he started studying civil engineering.
Krog also took issue with assertions made by state attorney, advocate Dorian Paver, who suggested the accused had shown no remorse by pleading not guilty.
The protracted trial has faced several setbacks which included the Covid-19 pandemic, the death of some of the witnesses and the lack of funds to pay for litigation fees for the accused attorneys.
Paver said the minimum sentence would not be enough for the accused.
“We cannot make light of the fact that accused one and five had an advantage. It’s a double-edged sword. Their crimes should reflect on the moral blameworthiness,” said Paver.
During their reign of terror, the men killed Siniko Ncayiyane, Thulani Kati, Sipho Ndovela, Themba Pina, Nkosinathi Ndovela, Themba Pina,William Mthembu, Thokozani Machi, Mzwandile Gawuza and Lucky Mtwa.
Seven others were injured, resulting in the state charging some of the accused with attempted murder.
Judge Nkosinathi Chili is expected to proceed with sentencing on February 16.
