The video shows a girl and boy approaching the victim seated near other pupils at school. The boy is seen confronting the girl and as she stands and places her hands on her hips, the boy hands what looks like a cellphone to his friend.
He hits the girl he was confronting over the head and she falls back. As she tries to retaliate, she is slapped numerous times on the head by the boy. The boy was suspended pending disciplinary proceedings.
Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane condemned misconduct by pupils against others.
“Learner ill-discipline in our schools will be met with consequences. We also plead with parents to assist in enforcing discipline on their children in and outside school,” Chiloane said.
TimesLIVE
Gauteng education department recommends expulsion of Nic Diederichs boy caught hitting girl
The boy hit the girl and as she fell to the floor he slapped her several times on the head
Image: Screengrab
The Gauteng education department on Monday recommended that a grade 10 Nic Diederichs Technical High School pupil captured on video beating a fellow grade 10 girl be expelled.
The incident happened last month. The footage of the assault went viral on social media.
Department spokesperson Steve Mabona said disciplinary proceedings were heard on Sunday,
“The hearing resulted in a recommendation being made to our head of department that the [pupil] should be expelled from the school.”
Grade 10 pupil from Krugersdorp high school suspended after 'assaulting' female classmate
TimesLIVE
