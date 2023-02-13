South Africa

Gauteng education department recommends expulsion of Nic Diederichs boy caught hitting girl

The boy hit the girl and as she fell to the floor he slapped her several times on the head

13 February 2023 - 19:34
A video has been circulating on social media showing a grade 10 pupil assaulting a fellow grade 10 pupil on school grounds. The incident happened at Nic Diederichs High School in Krugersdorp.
A video has been circulating on social media showing a grade 10 pupil assaulting a fellow grade 10 pupil on school grounds. The incident happened at Nic Diederichs High School in Krugersdorp.
Image: Screengrab

The Gauteng education department on Monday recommended that a grade 10 Nic Diederichs Technical High School pupil captured on video beating a fellow grade 10 girl be expelled. 

The incident happened last month. The footage of the assault went viral on social media. 

Department spokesperson Steve Mabona said disciplinary proceedings were heard on Sunday,

“The hearing resulted in a recommendation being made to our head of department that the [pupil] should be expelled from the school.”

Grade 10 pupil from Krugersdorp high school suspended after 'assaulting' female classmate

The Gauteng department of education on Wednesday said a grade 10 boy who allegedly assaulted a girl in his grade has been suspended.
News
1 week ago

The head of department will make the final decision on the expulsion, he said.

The video shows a girl and boy approaching the victim seated near other pupils at school. The boy is seen confronting the girl and as she stands and places her hands on her hips, the boy hands what looks like a cellphone to his friend.

He hits the girl he was confronting over the head and she falls back. As she tries to retaliate, she is slapped numerous times on the head by the boy. The boy was suspended pending disciplinary proceedings.

Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane condemned misconduct by pupils against others.

“Learner ill-discipline in our schools will be met with consequences. We also plead with parents to assist in enforcing discipline on their children in and outside school,” Chiloane said.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

Grade 11 pupil dies, 13 others injured in Protea Glen school transport accident

A grade 11 pupil from Protea Glen Secondary School has died while 13 others were injured in an accident on their way to school.
News
8 hours ago

Grade 10 boy stabbed to death during after school fight in Gauteng

The perpetrators reportedly emerged after school with another group of people who are not from the school.
News
1 week ago

Pupil collapses, dies at Northcliff High School

The Gauteng education department is awaiting a report on the sudden death of a grade 10 pupil.
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Second CCTV angle reveals AKA killer's path South Africa
  2. 'I feel deep pain' — Nelli Tembe's father on AKA's death South Africa
  3. Who ordered the hit on AKA? News
  4. AKA's family identify his body at morgue and visit scene of shooting South Africa
  5. 'I felt I would one day win a big jackpot': Joburg businessman claims R60m ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Tracking the two gunmen who killed AKA and Tibz on CCTV footage
Second CCTV angle of AKA & Tibz shooting shows killer's path