South Africa

Grade 10 boy stabbed to death during after school fight in Gauteng

The perpetrators reportedly emerged after school with another group of people who are not from the school.

02 February 2023 - 20:35
A grade 10 pupil from a school in Ekurhuleni was stabbed to death during a fight after school on Thursday.
Image: 123RF/Markus Schnessl

A grade 10 boy from Ekurhuleni was stabbed to death on Thursday when a group of boys got involved in a fight after school.

The fight was reportedly sparked by three grade 10 boys from Geluksdal Secondary School in Brakpan, who started to pepper spray others during school hours.

About eight other pupils confronted the boys with the pepper spray which led them to stop, said Gauteng education spokesperson Steve Mabona.

But after school, the pepper spray perpetrators were accompanied by a group of unknown people who are not from the school.

“This group reportedly started a fight with the pupils who were unpleased by their behaviour and started stabbing them. Unfortunately, one of the pupils passed away from a fatal stab wound,” said Mabona.

One pupil apparently suffered minor injuries, while another alleged perpetrator was seriously injured.

The two were taken to Pholosong Hospital by ambulance, said Mabona.

“Police attended the scene and are investigating circumstances surrounding this incident. Our psychosocial support will be dispatched to provide necessary counselling and trauma support.”

Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane will visit the school and the family of the deceased pupil on Friday morning.

“We are deeply saddened by the sudden loss of one of our pupils, especially at the hands of such a violent act. We strongly disapprove of pupils fighting among each other. We wish to extend our sincerest condolences to the affected family and school community at large,” said Chiloane.

