Several “whoonga camps” in Phoenix, north of Durban, have been destroyed by law enforcement authorities as part of crime clean-up operations.
KZN VIP Protection Services, which was part of the joint operation between police and private security companies, said many camps were razed while several alleged whoonga addicts fled from authorities.
According to the KwaZulu-Natal health department, whoonga is made up of a mixture of low-grade heroin and other additives such as rat poison.
It is highly addictive and a user can become addicted even after only using it once. The withdrawal symptoms are severe body pains, including severe headaches, stomach pains and muscle spasms.
This leads to users taking more of the drug because the heroin provides temporary “relief” from pain.
'Whoonga camps' destroyed in Phoenix amid crime wave
Image: KZN VIP Protection Services
Image: KZN VIP Protection
A KZN VIP Protection Services spokesperson told TimesLIVE five hotspots, which were home to more than 300 alleged whoonga addicts, were targeted in the clean-up operation.
“Most of them are involved in criminal activities.
“Because of their addiction to the drug, they need money to purchase it — and if they are unable to obtain the money from begging, they steal and sell items or trade stolen items with the drug dealers for their daily fix.
“Every day, more than five homes are hit where copper pipes are being stolen.
“People are being robbed while waiting for transport or their homes have been broken into.
“A more recent one is where temples are being targeted and the idols and temple stuff have been sold.”
