South Africa

'Whoonga camps' destroyed in Phoenix amid crime wave

17 February 2023 - 12:04
Several 'whoonga camps' have been destroyed by law enforcement authorities in Phoenix.
Several 'whoonga camps' have been destroyed by law enforcement authorities in Phoenix.
Image: KZN VIP Protection Services

Several “whoonga camps” in Phoenix, north of Durban, have been destroyed by law enforcement authorities as part of crime clean-up operations.

KZN VIP Protection Services, which was part of the joint operation between police and private security companies, said many camps were razed while several alleged whoonga addicts fled from authorities.

According to the KwaZulu-Natal health department, whoonga is made up of a mixture of low-grade heroin and other additives such as rat poison.

It is highly addictive and a user can become addicted even after only using it once. The withdrawal symptoms are severe body pains, including severe headaches, stomach pains and muscle spasms.

This leads to users taking more of the drug because the heroin provides temporary “relief” from pain.

Alleged whoonga addicts had their camps destroyed by law enforcement in Phoenix.
Alleged whoonga addicts had their camps destroyed by law enforcement in Phoenix.
Image: KZN VIP Protection

A KZN VIP Protection Services spokesperson told TimesLIVE five hotspots, which were home to more than 300 alleged whoonga addicts, were targeted in the clean-up operation.

“Most of them are involved in criminal activities.

“Because of their addiction to the drug, they need money to purchase it — and if they are unable to obtain the money from begging, they steal and sell items or trade stolen items with the drug dealers for their daily fix.

“Every day, more than five homes are hit where copper pipes are being stolen.

“People are being robbed while waiting for transport or their homes have been broken into.

“A more recent one is where temples are being targeted and the idols and temple stuff have been sold.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

WATCH | ‘Illegal drug dealing is high in the city’: Inside Tshwane's war on drugs

On Wednesday morning, cops arrested three men suspected of manufacturing drugs in a complex in Centurion
News
1 day ago

Police rescue kidnap victim from Knysna drug den

Western Cape police have arrested four people after rescuing a kidnap victim from a house in Knysna where they discovered drugs and cash.
News
5 days ago

'Drug dealers' intercepted by highway patrol with six knives and a sword

Alleged drug dealers intercepted in a farming town, armed with six knives and a sword, are expected to appear in court on Monday in the Eastern Cape.
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. AKA was 'fun and free-spirited', says barber who gave him his last haircut South Africa
  2. WATCH | Tracking the two gunmen who killed AKA and Tibz on CCTV footage South Africa
  3. WATCH | Second CCTV angle reveals AKA killer's path South Africa
  4. SANDF payday crisis: soldiers may not get their salaries on time News
  5. AKA’s death was an assassination, say police South Africa

Latest Videos

AKA's family distraught as they mourn the death of AKA
Tracking the two gunmen who killed AKA and Tibz on CCTV footage