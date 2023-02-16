South Africa

‘Illegal drug dealing is high in the city’: Inside Tshwane's war on drugs

On Wednesday morning, cops arrested three men suspected of manufacturing drugs in a complex in Centurion

16 February 2023 - 09:43 By SINESIPHO SCHRIEBER
Police arrested three men suspected of manufacturing drugs in a complex in Centurion.
Police arrested three men suspected of manufacturing drugs in a complex in Centurion.
Image: Supplied

More than 30 people have been arrested by Tshwane metro police in the past three-and-a-half months after being found with drugs worth an overall estimated value of R1.5m. 

The drug problem affects most communities in South Africa, from rural communities to enclosed upmarket private estates. Killings over drug territories also continue to torment families.

There have been several successful drug busts by police and metro police in Tshwane in recent months, with illegal substances seen as a major concern.

“Drug dealing is a serious problem in the city. It is quite high in the city like in most cities.

“We have had seven or eight drug busts in just a couple of months and in all of those we found drugs worth high amounts,” Tshwane MMC for community safety Grandi Theunissen told TimesLIVE.

Police discover drugs lab, make a number of arrests in Gauteng

An intelligence-driven operation led to the discovery of a drug laboratory and the arrest of two suspects in Kameeldrift, Tshwane, on Wednesday, ...
News
1 year ago

Theunissen said the municipality had a “zero tolerance” for drugs, adding that “every time we go for a bust, we go for the dealers”. 

He said drugs affected youth development. 

“Drugs are ruining the lives of innocent people and for us to protect our people and the youth, we must get the drug dealers arrested and duly charged. That is where our focus is, we must get rid of the drugs in the city.”  

A few days before Christmas, metro police arrested four people at a business that fronted as a bakery in Hammanskraal. R550,000 worth of drugs including heroine, crystal meth and cat were found.

In July 2021, Pretoria was in the spotlight after 800kg of compressed pure cocaine was found hidden in a haul of a ski-boat being towed by car. 

The Hawks estimated that the drugs were worth R400m. The drugs were allegedly being moved from a Kyalami private estate in Midrand, to a house in an upmarket estate in Pretoria east. 

R400m cocaine-in-a-boat accused used encryption app to communicate

Suspects implicated in a huge drug bust in which 800kg of cocaine was found in a boat being towed on a Gauteng freeway used encrypted devices — ...
News
1 year ago

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Johan van Dyk told TimesLIVE police nab drug users or dealers daily.  

On Wednesday morning, police arrested three men, aged between 30 and 35, at a “drug manufacturer” in a residential complex in Wierdabrug, Centurion. 

Van Dyk said police had been watching the property for some time before the raid.  

“Several chemicals and equipment being used to manufacture narcotics were found. In one vehicle and a container we found crystal meth with an estimated street value of R4,000.”

He confirmed three suspects were charged for dealing with narcotics, manufacturing of suspected drugs and for being in the country illegally. 

“One of the suspects is allegedly involved in human trafficking and all information and leads will be followed up.” 

Police have arrested three men suspected to have been manufacturing narcotics in a complex in Pretoria.
Police have arrested three men suspected to have been manufacturing narcotics in a complex in Pretoria.
Image: Supplied

Van Dyk said crime intelligence were conducting probes to get to drug kingpins.

“Wherever there are people, there are drugs and people selling them. This is the same case in Tshwane.

“On a daily basis we have operations to tackle this problem and we are targeting the suppliers of drugs.” 

Van Dyk said the police could not work alone in eradicating drugs but needed the assistance of the community.  

“When the dealer is arrested the kingpin gets another dealer to work for him. It is an ongoing thing. We have crime intelligence that is focusing on the drugs in Tshwane .” 

Some communities allege well established drug dealers have ties with police and thus resort to not reporting crime.  

Van Dyk urged residents to anonymously report corrupt officers. 

“We do investigate these reports and we have in the past arrested officers found guilty of corruption.” 

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Teen tries to save granny as 14 are killed in four attacks in Eastern Cape

A teenager has been hailed as a hero for his valiant attempts to save his relatives from armed attackers.
News
1 week ago

Nabbed Israeli gang boss ‘had huge murder, kidnap arsenal’

Yaniv Ben Simon, the Israeli fugitive arrested this week with seven others in the expensive northern Johannesburg suburb of Bryanston, is no ordinary ...
News
2 months ago

Taking the battle, not the war, to the streets

An army of international heavyweights is creating powerful new policies to combat the drug trade in eastern and Southern Africa, writes Kgalema ...
Opinion & Analysis
4 days ago

'Drug dealers' intercepted by highway patrol with six knives and a sword

Alleged drug dealers intercepted in a farming town, armed with six knives and a sword, are expected to appear in court on Monday in the Eastern Cape.
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Second CCTV angle reveals AKA killer's path South Africa
  2. WATCH | Tracking the two gunmen who killed AKA and Tibz on CCTV footage South Africa
  3. AKA was 'fun and free-spirited', says barber who gave him his last haircut South Africa
  4. SANDF payday crisis: soldiers may not get their salaries on time News
  5. Zuma’s claim in private prosecution ‘defies logic’: prosecutions director News

Latest Videos

AKA's family distraught as they mourn the death of AKA
Tracking the two gunmen who killed AKA and Tibz on CCTV footage