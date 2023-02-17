The Mpumalanga co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) department says it is on high alert and has urged residents to stay indoors and avoid crossing flooded bridges during heavy rainfall.
Earlier this week, the department's national counterpart declared a national state of disaster after Mpumalanga, the Eastern Cape, Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo, the Northern Cape and North West suffered floods and heavy rainfall in recent weeks.
On Thursday five workers contracted to Transnet narrowly escaped death when their truck was swept away while trying to cross a bridge in Mbombela.
Provincial Cogta MEC Mandla Msibi said the state of disaster would “enable an intensive and co-ordinated response to the floods affecting the province”.
“Torrential rains continue to fall across the province, resulting in widespread damage to infrastructure such as houses, roads, schools and healthcare facilities. A number of houses were flooded, others were roofless and some collapsed.
“Nkomazi municipality is the hardest hit area and remains the primary focus for assistance as there are many families affected,” Msibi said.
Mpumalanga Cogta department on 'full alert' during heavy rainfall, flooding
Land invasions, poor workmanship worsen incidents, says MEC
Image: Supplied
Five people in a truck plucked from flooded bridge in Nelspruit
Houses were reported to have been submerged and families have been displaced in Mbombela.
According to Msibi, the provincial public works, roads and transport department was assessing the extent of damaged roads and upgrading some where necessary.
The MEC expressed gratitude for “the invaluable contributions and donations from all stakeholders, in particular Gift of the Givers.”
He warned people against land invasions and poor workmanship by service providers, as he said those were major contributors that worsen flooding incidents.
Msibi called on municipalities to enforce bylaws and work closely with traditional leaders to curb land invasions and ensure credible service providers are appointed to do the work.
The department said it remained on “full alert” amid a warning of heavy rainfall this weekend and would continue to provide the public with updated early warning alerts.
