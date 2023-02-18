Letters

LETTER | AKA deserves a state funeral

The president clearly underestimates AKA’s immense contribution to South African society

18 February 2023 - 09:08 By Ayanda Sakhile Zulu
The 35-year-old rapper was shot dead outside a popular restaurant on Florida Road in Durban.
Image: Instagram/ AKA

I was disappointed to hear that the president rejected Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi’s request to give AKA a state funeral. The president clearly underestimates AKA’s immense contribution to South African society.

He has forgotten that AKA not only uplifted the music industry with his talent. Supa Mega also uplifted many students from poor and working-class backgrounds by donating towards their tuition fees.

To be clear, the president had no valid reason for rejecting Panyaza’s request. Panyaza was not asking for a financial contribution. He was simply asking for AKA’s coffin to be draped in the national flag, to fly the national flag at half-mast, and to send a government official to his funeral. In other words, he was asking for AKA to be honoured for his invaluable contribution to society.

I’m guessing it was too much to ask for. 

Ayanda Sakhile Zulu

LETTER | Investigate Gun Free South Africa

There is no need to recite statistics or quote figures as we live and see violence every day
16 hours ago

LETTER | Any clown can be a leader in SA

Cyril Ramaphosa feeds us empty slogans and Jacob Zuma was a giggler
3 days ago

LETTER | Gun Free SA is wrong

How many more will pursue an easy life of crime when all law-abiding citizens lose the ability to defend themselves?
3 days ago

LETTER | ActionSA is just 'the DA with a black face'

One can understand why ActionSA has largely inherited the identity of the DA. After all, the former is a splinter of the latter.
1 week ago
