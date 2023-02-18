LETTER | AKA deserves a state funeral

I was disappointed to hear that the president rejected Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi’s request to give AKA a state funeral. The president clearly underestimates AKA’s immense contribution to South African society.
He has forgotten that AKA not only uplifted the music industry with his talent. Supa Mega also uplifted many students from poor and working-class backgrounds by donating towards their tuition fees.
To be clear, the president had no valid reason for rejecting Panyaza’s request. Panyaza was not asking for a financial contribution. He was simply asking for AKA’s coffin to be draped in the national flag, to fly the national flag at half-mast, and to send a government official to his funeral. In other words, he was asking for AKA to be honoured for his invaluable contribution to society.
I’m guessing it was too much to ask for.
Ayanda Sakhile Zulu
