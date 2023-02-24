ANC MP accused of killing his wife fails in bail appeal bid

The appeal by the ANC MP who was denied bail for allegedly killing his wife was struck off the roll by the Orkney magistrate's court on Friday.

Sibusiso Kula, 34, was denied bail earlier this month but the ANC MP appealed the judgment at the North West High Court.

Senior state advocate Benny Kalakgosi urged the court to strike the matter off the roll as the papers submitted by Kula’s attorney were not in order, said National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Henry Mamothamea.

“Judge André Peterson ruled in favour of the state and the matter was struck off the court roll. The NPA welcomes the judge’s ruling and will now focus on building a solid case against the accused, pending the finalisation of the investigations in preparation for trial,” he said.

Kula’s wife Jennifer Motlhomi was found dead in her home on November 27 2022 after what appeared to be a robbery. She had been stabbed in the back.