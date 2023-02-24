Politics

Talks of crime, truck carnage, flood victims’ resettlement and electricity provision dominate KZN SOPA

24 February 2023 - 17:33
KwaZulu - Natal premier Nomusa Dube - Ncube delivered the state of the province address on Friday
Motorists and communities affected by deadly, truck-heavy roads will get a reprieve as the government has committed to enforcing regulations prohibiting the operation of heavy-duty vehicles in areas not demarcated for such vehicles. 

This was announced by KwaZulu-Natal premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube when she delivered the state of the province address on Friday.

In one of the deadliest crashes recorded in the province and country last year, 21 people died in Phongolo. This included 19 school children. They died when a truck smashed into a bakkie that was transporting them on the N2.

But the province is not reeling from road carnage alone.

KZN is also leading in deaths, according to the most recent crime statistics, with murder, rape and gender-based violence and femicide still high. 

“We refuse to have our province defined as the rape and murder capital of South Africa because of the killing of ordinary citizens, artists, amakhosi and izinduna with impunity. We refuse to live in an age of wanton criminality or to be under any form of reign of impunity,” she said. 

Dube -Ncube said the provincial government had proposed drastic interventions that included:

- dealing decisively with unlicensed guns, fake gun shops and guns in the hands of illegitimate firearm owners due to deceased estates. 

- implementing plans to remove all illegal guns that are terrorising communities that are also used in the killing of  police officers.

- intensifying raids in search of guns and drugs at taxi ranks, residential areas, hostels, taverns and similar spots.

Criminality involving sophisticated networks of criminals that work with corrupt individuals in the criminal justice system will also receive a special focus.

Dube -Ncube said KZN will progressively invest in technology and artificial intelligence to deal with crime. 

This will include the wide installation of CCTV cameras and microchips to end stock theft and a strategy to deal with illegal liquor trading. 

“We will mobilise business to sponsor cameras and other technologies as part of their contribution in this fight. The province is deploying drones in policing to increase safety and ease data collection,” she added. 

In response to the declaration of a state of emergency on the energy crisis, KZN has established an energy war room comprising government and strategic partners to oversee the province’s response to the electricity crisis.

Dube-Ncube announced that by the end of March  a panel of energy experts will be appointed to coordinate and help accelerate the implementation of the KZN energy master plan.

Meanwhile, the provincial government has committed to permanently resettle flood victims. 

Dube-Ncube said 13 land parcels had been identified for that purpose.

