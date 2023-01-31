The Orkney magistrate’s court on Tuesday denied ANC MP Sibusiso Kula, 34, bail after he was charged with murdering his wife.
The matter was postponed to February 24 for further investigations. Kula has registered his intention to appeal.
“The NPA welcomes this judgment and hopes investigations will be completed speedily for a trial to commence.
“An application will be made with the director of public prosecutions in North West for the matter to be transferred to a higher court owing to its serious nature,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Henry Mamothame said.
Kula’s wife Jennifer Motlhomi, 31, was found dead on November 27, in what appeared to be a robbery gone wrong. She had a stab wound to her back.
The murder weapon has not been recovered.
The matter was reported by the medical facility where she was transported by her husband to receive medical attention. He told the police he was not at home when the incident occurred.
After investigations which linked him to the murder he was arrested two weeks ago and charged.
ANC MP Sibusiso Kula denied bail after being charged with wife’s murder
