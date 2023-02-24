Social media has been flooded with reactions to Eskom appointing Calib Cassim as its interim group CEO.
Cassim’s appointment was confirmed on Friday morning, and comes hours after former CEO André de Ruyter parted ways with the power utility with immediate effect. Eskom announced De Ruyter’s departure after a “special board meeting” on Wednesday evening.
“Mr Cassim will lead the Eskom management team until further notice,” the power utility said.
Cassim was appointed Eskom CFO in November 2018 after serving as acting CFO from July 2017.
“He is a registered chartered accountant (SA) and holds a master’s degree in business leadership (MBL).”
Eskom said Cassim had “a deep understanding and appreciation of the Eskom business and the electricity industry, especially regarding the challenges facing the financing of operations and future expansion of the industry.”
De Ruyter tendered his resignation in December 2022 and was serving his notice period until the end of March. However, he and the board came to a “mutual agreement” this week to cut that short.
His departure came hours after an eNCA interview was aired in which De Ruyter made explosive allegations about the inner workings of Eskom and his experience as CEO.
In the aftermath of the interview, public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan slammed De Ruyter for “meddling” in politics instead of focusing on ending load-shedding.
South Africans have been watching the turbulent past few days at Eskom and took to social media to weigh in on whether the interim CEO would be a success.
Here’s a snapshot of what many had to say:
'Is he going to end load-shedding?' — Social media users weigh in on Eskom interim CEO
Image: Freddy Mavunda
TimesLIVE
