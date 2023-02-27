The Herbst family has confirmed the death of another member barely a week after well-known director of Medi Response KZN Paul Herbst’s death.
Herbst family loses another member barely a week after Paul’s death
Image: Linda Herbst/ Facebook
The Herbst family has confirmed the death of another member barely a week after well-known director of Medi Response KZN Paul Herbst’s death.
Medi Response, and Linda Herbst announced the death of her son Sevaughn Herbst, who died in a motorbike accident on Friday.
“My beloved son Sevaughn passed away in a tragic motorbike accident.
“We have gone from a family of four to two in a matter of four days. I am numb, in disbelief. We have not even buried Paul yet. Go easy, my baby, you have so much love waiting for you as you cross over. I adore you endlessly. Mommy,” a heartbroken Linda posted on her Facebook page.
IPSS Medical Rescue, where Sevaughn worked at the time of his death, took to social media to share the news of his death.
“A few days later and again the morning begins with tragic news, the passing of Sevaughn Herbst. He will be remembered fondly by many of us at IPSS Medical who have had the pleasure of knowing him for always having a warm smile and kind words, and his special sense of humour.
Well-known KZN paramedic Paul Herbst dies
“To the Herbst family, we cannot imagine the heartbreak this week has brought. Our sincerest condolences go out to family and friends.”
Medi Response, where Sevaughn previously worked, said it was “shocked and saddened” by his death.
“Sevaughn was not only a former colleague but also a close friend to many of us. We offer our sincerest condolences to Linda and her family during this difficult time. Losing a loved one is never easy, and we understand the pain must be unimaginable.”
The team said their “thoughts and prayers” are with the Herbst family “as they navigate through this difficult time”.
“We also ask for respect and privacy for the Herbst family as they mourn the loss of their beloved father and son. Sevaughn’s memory will live on in the hearts of all who knew him.
“His passing is a reminder to us all of the fragility of life and the importance of cherishing every moment we have with those we love. Rest in peace, Sevaughn, you will be deeply missed.”
Sevaughn’s father died last Tuesday after he had recently returned from a rescue mission in Türkiye. His funeral service is scheduled for Tuesday at the Grace Family Church in Ballito.
