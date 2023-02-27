South Africa

Herbst family loses another member barely a week after Paul’s death

27 February 2023 - 07:31
Sevaughn Herbst, son of Paul Herbst, has died.
Sevaughn Herbst, son of Paul Herbst, has died.
Image: Linda Herbst/ Facebook

The Herbst family has confirmed the death of another member barely a week after well-known director of Medi Response KZN Paul Herbst’s death.

Medi Response, and Linda Herbst announced the death of her son Sevaughn Herbst, who died in a motorbike accident on Friday.

“My beloved son Sevaughn passed away in a tragic motorbike accident.

“We have gone from a family of four to two in a matter of four days. I am numb, in disbelief. We have not even buried Paul yet. Go easy, my baby, you have so much love waiting for you as you cross over. I adore you endlessly. Mommy,” a heartbroken Linda posted on her Facebook page.

IPSS Medical Rescue, where Sevaughn worked at the time of his death, took to social media to share the news of his death.

“A few days later and again the morning begins with tragic news, the passing of Sevaughn Herbst. He will be remembered fondly by many of us at IPSS Medical who have had the pleasure of knowing him for always having a warm smile and kind words, and his special sense of humour.

Well-known KZN paramedic Paul Herbst dies

The director of Medi Response KZN, Paul Herbst, died on Tuesday.
News
5 days ago

“To the Herbst family, we cannot imagine the heartbreak this week has brought. Our sincerest condolences go out to family and friends.”

Medi Response, where Sevaughn previously worked, said it was “shocked and saddened” by his death.

“Sevaughn was not only a former colleague but also a close friend to many of us. We offer our sincerest condolences to Linda and her family during this difficult time. Losing a loved one is never easy, and we understand the pain must be unimaginable.”

The team said their “thoughts and prayers” are with the Herbst family “as they navigate through this difficult time”.

My beloved son Sevaughn passed away this morning in a tragic motorbike accident. We have gone from a family of 4 to 2 in...

Posted by Linda Herbst on Friday, February 24, 2023

“We also ask for respect and privacy for the Herbst family as they mourn the loss of their beloved father and son. Sevaughn’s memory will live on in the hearts of all who knew him.

“His passing is a reminder to us all of the fragility of life and the importance of cherishing every moment we have with those we love. Rest in peace, Sevaughn, you will be deeply missed.”

Sevaughn’s father died last Tuesday after he had recently returned from a rescue mission in Türkiye. His funeral service is scheduled for Tuesday at the Grace Family Church in Ballito.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Heroes' welcome for K9 team returning from Turkiye earthquake rescue

Two K9 police handlers who helped rescue a 90-year-old woman trapped under rubble for eight days after the devastating earthquake in Turkiye were ...
News
1 week ago

IN PICTURES | ‘We as a country have lost so much’

Sunday Times reporter Orrin Singh and photographer Alaister Russell joined a Hope SA Foundation relief team that touched down in Istanbul on ...
News
2 weeks ago

Agency and hope in a time of crisis

We need to give children pathways out of the despair of our multiple crises
Opinion & Analysis
8 months ago

Pain for families of road accident victims endures long after immediate trauma

Families left with many questions and little comfort as they seek justice for loved ones killed in road accidents
News
1 week ago

Psychiatrists call for government to invest more in mental healthcare

The South African Society of Psychiatrists has called for the government to invest more in mental healthcare at community level.
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Power cuts immunity could spark ‘monumental catastrophe’ News
  2. How Eskom crippled Kusile News
  3. 'We gave De Ruyter support against his critics'- Gordhan shocked by former ... Politics
  4. Stock up!- US Embassy issues ‘prepper’ warning on load-shedding News
  5. 'Don't send more trucks to Richards Bay': Transnet amid huge N2 backlog South Africa

Latest Videos

SAPS Special Task Force shows off skills at UAE SWAT challenge, taking top spot ...
Stationary trucks line the N2 highway between Empangeni and Richard's Bay