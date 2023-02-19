Heroes' welcome for K9 team returning from Turkiye earthquake rescue
Police dog handlers helped rescue a 90-year-old woman trapped under rubble for eight days
19 February 2023 - 00:00 By HENDRIK HANCKE
Two K9 police handlers who helped rescue a 90-year-old woman trapped under rubble for eight days after the devastating earthquake in Turkiye were among a team of South Africans who arrived back in South Africa yesterday...
