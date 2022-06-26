×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Insight

Agency and hope in a time of crisis

We need to give children pathways out of the despair of our multiple crises

26 June 2022 - 00:00 By Mark Tomlinson, Lori Lake and Sharon Kleintjies

Cal Flyn, in her award-winning book Islands of Abandonment: Life in the post-human landscape, provides a desolate as well as genuinely hopeful take on our future.  She describes 12 locations around the world that have been abandoned, such as Chernobyl or the collective farms of the former Soviet Union. But amid the desolation, she describes how each “offer their own flavour of melancholy and hope”,  because no matter the scale of destruction, nature — if given time — invariably reclaims those places...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. LINDIWE MAZIBUKO | We must not fall for the RET faction's dirty tricks against ... Opinion
  2. MAKHUDU SEFARA | Presidents should beware of spies left out in the cold Insight
  3. S'THEMBISO MSOMI | Absent fathers are key contributors to social turmoil Opinion
  4. PODCAST | Sunday Times Politics Weekly Opinion & Analysis
  5. HERMAN MASHABA | Political parties must be honest about coalitions in these ... Opinion

Latest Videos

Gift of the Givers fights for Nelson Mandela Bay as day zero looms
40% water used in Nelson Mandela Bay is 'lost'