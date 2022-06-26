Agency and hope in a time of crisis
We need to give children pathways out of the despair of our multiple crises
26 June 2022 - 00:00
Cal Flyn, in her award-winning book Islands of Abandonment: Life in the post-human landscape, provides a desolate as well as genuinely hopeful take on our future. She describes 12 locations around the world that have been abandoned, such as Chernobyl or the collective farms of the former Soviet Union. But amid the desolation, she describes how each “offer their own flavour of melancholy and hope”, because no matter the scale of destruction, nature — if given time — invariably reclaims those places...
