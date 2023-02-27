Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane will visit Dinokeng Secondary School in Sebokeng on Monday after two stabbing incidents left one pupil dead and the other fighting for his life in hospital.
Spokesperson Steve Mabona said a grade 10 male pupil was fatally stabbed outside the school premises on Thursday .
“According to information, the incident occurred after school and it is also alleged that he was stabbed by a fellow learner. The learner was subsequently rushed to Sebokeng Hospital, where he was unfortunately certified dead on arrival,’’ said Mabona.
He said the incident came after the stabbing of a grade 11 male pupil on Wednesday in a fight at a local sports ground.
“It is alleged that these incidents are linked to the rampant gangsterism in the area,” said Mabona.
Sebokeng school stabbings connected to gangsterism, says department
Image: SAMORN TARAPAN/123rf.com
Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane will visit Dinokeng Secondary School in Sebokeng on Monday after two stabbing incidents left one pupil dead and the other fighting for his life in hospital.
Spokesperson Steve Mabona said a grade 10 male pupil was fatally stabbed outside the school premises on Thursday .
“According to information, the incident occurred after school and it is also alleged that he was stabbed by a fellow learner. The learner was subsequently rushed to Sebokeng Hospital, where he was unfortunately certified dead on arrival,’’ said Mabona.
He said the incident came after the stabbing of a grade 11 male pupil on Wednesday in a fight at a local sports ground.
“It is alleged that these incidents are linked to the rampant gangsterism in the area,” said Mabona.
Lessons suspended at Sebokeng school after two pupils stabbed this week
Pupils were sent home when the outraged community began stoning buses and blocking roads, he said.
'“Our psychosocial support team will be deployed to the school on Monday to provide trauma support and counselling. These services will also be extended to the family.”
SowetanLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
KZN driving school instructor and two students killed in horrific crash on N2
Nzimande outraged after nine students attacked, murdered in one month
Children suffer at school as ‘corruption’ blocks cash
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos