South Africa

Sebokeng school stabbings connected to gangsterism, says department

27 February 2023 - 10:08
Mpho Koka Journalist
Two pupils were stabbed at a Sebokeng high school last week. Stock photo.
Image: SAMORN TARAPAN/123rf.com

Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane will visit Dinokeng Secondary School in Sebokeng on Monday after two stabbing incidents left one pupil dead and the other fighting for his life in hospital.

Spokesperson Steve Mabona said a grade 10 male pupil was fatally stabbed outside the school premises on Thursday .  

“According to information, the incident occurred after school and it is also alleged that he was stabbed by a fellow learner. The learner was subsequently rushed to Sebokeng Hospital, where he was unfortunately certified dead on arrival,’’ said Mabona.

He said the incident came after the stabbing of a grade 11 male pupil on Wednesday in a fight at a local sports ground.

“It is alleged that these incidents are linked to the rampant gangsterism in the area,” said Mabona.

Lessons suspended at Sebokeng school after two pupils stabbed this week

Lessons were suspended on Friday at Dinokaneng Park Secondary school in Sebokeng, south of Johannesburg, where two pupils were stabbed this week.
News
2 days ago

Pupils were sent home when the outraged community began stoning buses and blocking roads, he said. 

'“Our psychosocial support team will be deployed to the school on Monday to provide trauma support and counselling. These services will also be extended to the family.”

SowetanLIVE

