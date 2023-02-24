Lessons suspended at Sebokeng school after two pupils stabbed this week

Lessons were suspended on Friday at Dinokaneng Park Secondary school in Sebokeng, south of Johannesburg, where two pupils were stabbed this week.
According to Gauteng education spokesperson Steve Mabona, on Thursday a grade 10 boy was allegedly stabbed by a fellow pupil outside the premises after school.
He confirmed that no schooling took place on Friday as a result.
Mabona said the boy was “rushed to Sebokeng hospital, where he was unfortunately certified dead on arrival”.
On Wednesday night a grade 11 boy from the same school was hospitalised after he was stabbed during a fight that broke out at a local sports ground.
Mabona told TimesLIVE the incidents are allegedly linked to rampant gangsterism in the area.
Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane will visit the school next week.
“Our psychosocial support team will be deployed to the school on Monday to provide trauma support and counselling. These services will also be extended to the family.
“We mourn the untimely death of one of our learners. We are deeply hurt and concerned by the occurrence of gangsterism which shortens the lives of our learners and jeopardises their future. We wish to extend our sincerest condolences to the family and school community,” Chiloane said.
