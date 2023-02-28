South Africa

Outpouring of grief for learner drivers, instructor killed in N2 horror crash

28 February 2023 - 14:10
The scene of the accident on the N2 southbound in KwaZulu-Natal.
Image: IPSS Medical Rescue

A Ballito matric pupil and a dog groomer, on their way to a license testing ground with their driving instructor, were among the three people killed in the horrific crash on the N2 freeway on Monday.

Ballito dog groomer Darlene van Dyk was one of three people who died in a horror crash on the N2 freeway on Monday.
Image: via Facebook

They have been identified as:

  • Darlene van Dyk, 21, who worked at a local grooming parlour;
  • James Hunt, a pupil at Ashton International College Ballito; and
  • KwaDukuza driving instructor and pastor Moses Pillay, 45.

The three were on their way to a testing ground in Eshowe, in northern KwaZulu-Natal, when they were involved in a collision with a sports utility vehicle.

Hunt is the son of Rory Hunt, head chef at the Grand Exotic, a bespoke eatery in Salt Rock.

There has been an outpouring of grief on social media platforms.

The Grand Exotic said on its Facebook page: “The Grand Exotic family would like to thank everyone for all the beautiful messages of condolence, love and support for Rory, Jan, Gayla and Jordi, who lost their eldest son and brother, Jamie, in a tragic car accident ... We are all shattered and are holding the Hunt family in love, light and prayers.”

Ashton International College said: “It is with great sadness that we have learnt of the passing of one of our matric students, James Hunt. James tragically passed away in a car accident this morning. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this sad time.”

Collar & Comb, where Van Dyk worked, also paid tribute to her.

“Your heart was pure gold, your smile made everyone's day better, your kindness will forever in our memories be a part of our team,” they said.

Pillay has been described as a “humble soul” with a “genial personality”.

TimesLIVE

