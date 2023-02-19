Three people were killed in road accidents on the N1 highway in Gauteng on Saturday night.
Emer-G-Med said its paramedics attended to a serious accident scene on the N1 south after the Stormvoël toll plaza at about 10pm.
A vehicle had broken down in the middle lane of the N1 when a Good Samaritan stopped to assist the broken down vehicle.
"An SUV unfortunately drove into the broken down vehicle as well as the people standing next to the vehicle whilst they were busy with repairs.
"Two middle-aged males, one from the broken down vehicle and the other from the vehicle that stopped to assist, sustained fatal injuries and were declared dead on arrival of paramedics."
Four other patients, including the driver of the SUV, sustained injuries ranging from minor to serious.
In another crash, a motorbiker was killed after he allegedly collided "at high speed and high impact" into the rear of a truck in Centurion, Emer-G-Med said.
The accident was reported at 11.40pm on the N1 north near John Vorster.
"The motorcyclist, a male approximately 30 years of age, was found to have sustained fatal injuries and was declared dead on arrival of paramedics."
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Good Samaritan dies trying to help at crash, motorbiker dies after rear-ending truck
Image: Emer-G-Med
Three people were killed in road accidents on the N1 highway in Gauteng on Saturday night.
Emer-G-Med said its paramedics attended to a serious accident scene on the N1 south after the Stormvoël toll plaza at about 10pm.
A vehicle had broken down in the middle lane of the N1 when a Good Samaritan stopped to assist the broken down vehicle.
"An SUV unfortunately drove into the broken down vehicle as well as the people standing next to the vehicle whilst they were busy with repairs.
"Two middle-aged males, one from the broken down vehicle and the other from the vehicle that stopped to assist, sustained fatal injuries and were declared dead on arrival of paramedics."
Four other patients, including the driver of the SUV, sustained injuries ranging from minor to serious.
In another crash, a motorbiker was killed after he allegedly collided "at high speed and high impact" into the rear of a truck in Centurion, Emer-G-Med said.
The accident was reported at 11.40pm on the N1 north near John Vorster.
"The motorcyclist, a male approximately 30 years of age, was found to have sustained fatal injuries and was declared dead on arrival of paramedics."
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
UPDATE | N1 explosion was vehicle with trailer transporting petrol, says emergency services
Thembisa Hospital suspends visits at accident and emergency department
Free State judge summoned to court for RAF money laundering
How a motorist and others tried to rescue passengers stricken in Limpopo N1 bus crash
EDITORIAL | Government has played a sizeable role in the high number of road deaths
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos