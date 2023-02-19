South Africa

Good Samaritan dies trying to help at crash, motorbiker dies after rear-ending truck

19 February 2023 - 08:18 By TimesLIVE
A Good Samaritan who stopped to assist a broken down vehicle was among the three fatalities from road accidents on the N1 on Saturday night.
Image: Emer-G-Med

Three people were killed in road accidents on the N1 highway in Gauteng on Saturday night.

Emer-G-Med said its paramedics attended to a serious accident scene on the N1 south after the Stormvoël toll plaza at about 10pm.

A vehicle had broken down in the middle lane of the N1 when a Good Samaritan stopped to assist the broken down vehicle.

"An SUV unfortunately drove into the broken down vehicle as well as the people standing next to the vehicle whilst they were busy with repairs.

"Two middle-aged males, one from the broken down vehicle and the other from the vehicle that stopped to assist, sustained fatal injuries and were declared dead on arrival of paramedics."

Four other patients, including the driver of the SUV, sustained injuries ranging from minor to serious.

In another crash, a motorbiker was killed after he allegedly collided "at high speed and high impact" into the rear of a truck in Centurion, Emer-G-Med said.

The accident was reported at 11.40pm on the N1 north near John Vorster.

"The motorcyclist, a male approximately 30 years of age, was found to have sustained fatal injuries and was declared dead on arrival of paramedics."

TimesLIVE

