South Africa

Three in court in connection with fatal stabbing at party in Barberton

01 March 2023 - 08:20
Three men have appeared in court in connection with the fatal stabbing of a man at a party in Barberton. Stock image.
Image: 123RF/Markus Schnessl

Three suspects appeared in the Barberton magistrate's court on Tuesday in connection with the death of a man who was stabbed at a party.

The men were arrested on Sunday, hours after the victim succumbed to his wounds.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said police were called to Barberton hospital where Sanele Themba, 30, had been admitted.

" Police discovered the victim had sustained stab wounds in the upper body. A murder case was opened and investigations revealed he was stabbed at a party in Barberton.

" In an attempt to save his life, the man was taken to hospital at around 4.30am but he died soon after.”

Ntokozo Sithole, 27, Siyabonga Mkhatshwa, 29, and Donald Mhlanga, 27, were arrested at their homes and appeared in court on murder charges. All three were remanded in custody until Thursday for a formal bail application.

TimesLIVE

