A free mind helps Aiden Markram reignite Proteas Test career

“After having a tough day, in my opinion there’s no point in reading any more negative things people send to you. If you don’t have access to it, you are prevented from seeing it. I think that is how things can be made to look worse than they actually are at the time.

“A few bad innings and you feel like the worst player in the world because you are reading into what everyone has to say. Each to their own, some people have thick skin and don’t look into it too much, but I just felt there is no point reading it, because it is not doing any good.”

It’s not that Markram is one of those entitled athletes. He believes the national selectors were completely justified in their decision not to pick him for the tour to Australia earlier this season.

“Things work out weirdly at times. I was obviously hurt not to be in Australia but having spoken to the selectors I was happy with their reasons. As batters, we need runs on the board and if you are not scoring runs in a team that wants to be the best in the world your position should be under scrutiny.”