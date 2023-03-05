The syndicates that stop at nothing to rob KZN’s cash cow
RBM, the backbone of the northern KZN economy, is under siege from criminals
05 March 2023 - 00:04 By HENDRIK HANCKE and ORRIN SINGH
A top mining operation that employs 5,000 people and pays more than R1bn a year in taxes is fighting a life-and-death battle to save itself and staff from a deadly wave of criminality and fraud that has claimed 11 lives without a single criminal conviction. ..
