South Africa

Teen injured while swimming in Ballito tidal pool

05 March 2023 - 17:57
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
A 15-year-old was injured while swimming in a tidal pool in Ballito on Sunday.
Image: via Facebook/IPSS Medical

A teenager was injured while swimming in a tidal pool in the seaside town of Ballito on Sunday afternoon in KwaZulu-Natal.

IPSS Medical Rescue and IPSS Search and Rescue responded to reports of a person who had sustained injuries in the tidal pool.

“On arrival of paramedics and rescue personnel it was found that a 15-year-old had sustained moderate injuries. The patient was treated on scene and transported through to a nearby facility by IPSS Medical Rescue for further care,” the organisation said.

IPSS did not provide details on the nature of the injuries. 

READ MORE:

Bathers discover corpse at bottom of KZN tidal pool

Early morning bathers at a tidal pool on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast made a gruesome discovery when they spotted a body at the bottom.
News
1 month ago

Ballito child injured while doing a backflip into pool

A young boy was injured when he attempted to do a backflip at a public pool in Ballito on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast.
News
1 month ago
