Left-back Fawaaz Basadien’s set pieces also troubled Downs. A free-kick to the far post was headed by Grant Kekana to Mendieta in the box who directed his half-volley past the top-left corner.
Downs rallied for two chances near the end of the half. Peter Shalulile burst down the right and squared for Morena to steer wide. Domingo’s touch found the unchecked run of Shalulile who miscued his strike.
Stellies began the second half with another chance as Adams forced a save from Pieterse with a low volley.
Downs attempted to put their foot on the ball and establish a dominance with a degree of success, but without breaching the home team’s rigid, hard-working defensive structure.
Mokwena rung changes in the 65th minute, including in-form forward Mailula coming on for Morena. Modiba and Mbule, who TimesLIVE reported faced disciplinary problems last week over reporting to training drunk, replaced Terrence Mashego and Nkosi.
Soon the changes brought results. First Mbule had a nervous moment giving the ball away in front of his own area but recovered to make a challenge on youngster Antonio van Wyk.
Moments later Mailula did what he was brought on for. Modiba’s free-kick from the left was headed groundwards by Shalulile and Mailula pounced on the loose ball to finish past Sage Stephens.
Still Stellies pushed, Andre de Jong chipping ahead and fellow substitute Van Wyk turning and shooting to force the stop of the game from Pieterse.
Mokwena brought on another star, Teboho Mokoena, in the middle to try to close shop.
Mbule clattered down pacy wing Qobolwakhe Sibande on the left of the box as referee Jelly Chavani pointed to the spot. Rayners struck to the right of Pieterse.
Mbule attempted to make amends but a well-struck free-kick was blocked by Stephens. Mbule’s back-heel two minutes into added time found Mokoena to strike the crossbar via a deflection.
Fired-up Stellenbosch end Mamelodi Sundowns’ 15-match record run
Image: Shaun Roy/BackpagePix
Mamelodi Sundowns’ record 15-match league winning run was brought to an end by a fired-up Stellenbosch FC in an exciting 1-1 DStv Premiership stalemate at a wet Danie Craven Stadium on Sunday.
Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena rested a number of front-line stars. Reyaad Pieterse got a rare start in goal, with Kennedy Mweene on the bench. The 18-year-old development product Ntandoyenkosi Nkosi made a debut in midfield, having previously been fielded in the friendly Carling Black Label Cup.
The mixed-strength Sundowns came up against a fired-up Stellenbosch — Steve Barker’s young team motivated to impress against the runaway league leaders and five-time successive champions — as the Brazilians battled in the rain.
Mokwena brought on three bigger-name stars — Cassius Mailula, Aubrey Modiba and Sipho Mbule — just past the hour and two combined for what seemed a decisive goal. Mailula’s strike from Modiba’s free-kick put Downs ahead in the 77th minute.
But Stellies had created a host of chances and deserved their 87th-minute equaliser from the spot by Iqraam Rayners, Mbule having conceded the penalty.
From the start Stellenbosch came out on the front foot, keyed up to match Sundowns blow for blow.
The Brazilians seemed surprised and were out of sorts, allowing the home team to please the supporters who braved the conditions as they dominated the opening half.
In the third minute the dangerous wing combination of Devon Titus and Junior Mendieta troubled Downs, the former chipping from the right corner of the box and the latter producing a bicycle kick at Pieterse.
Titus again teased at the right corner of Downs’ area and this time squared to Mendieta, who forced a diving stop from Pieterse.
