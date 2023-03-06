14 houses damaged as CIT suspects bomb cash van in Maupa, Limpopo

More than a dozen houses were damaged by explosives used to bust open a cash-in-transit (CIT) vehicle in Maupa village in Limpopo at the weekend.
The driver of the CIT vehicle was injured while a female motorist was injured in crossfire, said police.
Provincial police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said preliminary investigations revealed the CIT vehicle with three occupants was heading towards Giyani on the R81 when a group of suspects travelling in a white Range Rover coming from the opposite direction attempted to crash into the vehicle.
“The driver swerved and managed to avoid the collision and the Range Rover passed. Another group of suspects driving a blue Mercedes-Benz used a similar method and managed to bump into the cash van and the driver reduced speed,” said Mojapelo.
He said the driver’s crew jumped out to inspect the vehicle but the Range Rover emerged and its occupants opened fire on the Nissan NP200 which was escorting the security guards.
“The driver of the cash van drove towards Maupa village for safety but was accosted by a third group of suspects driving a silver VW Amarok,” he said.
The suspects opened fire on the cash van until the driver lost control and the vehicle stopped. The security guards managed to get out and fled.
“The suspects blew up the vehicle with explosives and took an undisclosed amount of money before they fled in the getaway vehicles and the victims’ Nissan NP200,” he said.
Police were alerted and started a search for the suspects. They recovered one rifle belonging to the security guards hidden inside a yard.
The suspects' getaway Mercedes-Benz was later found burned on the R81 and the Nissan NP200 was recovered in a nearby village without the keys. These were later found inside a Toyota Land Cruiser that had been stolen, allegedly by the same suspects, after the heist.
“The driver of the cash van and a 36-year-old female driver who sustained a gunshot wound when the suspects and police exchanged fire after they were cornered in the Tzaneen area were taken to hospital for treatment.”
Police have opened a case of armed robbery, two counts of attempted murder and 14 counts of malicious damage to property.
Anyone with information that can assist the police in this case should urgently contact Lt-Col Richard Boshomane at 079 894 5501 or warrant officer Phaladi Makola at 082 749 2233, or Crime Stop at 08600 10111.
TimesLIVE
14 houses damaged as CIT suspects bomb cash van in Maupa, Limpopo
