“MEC for community safety and transport management Sello Lehari sent condolences to the family of the deceased and wishes a speedy recovery to the injured,” the MEC's spokesperson Thabo Sematle said.
Meanwhile, 175 vehicles were stopped and searched at the weekend during the provincial traffic’s public transport operation.
Forty-four vehicles were impounded for being non-compliant but 29 were released after the owners paid fines.
“One-hundred-and-twenty-four summonses were issued for a variety of infringements with a total monetary value of more than R200,000,” Sematle said.
TimesLIVE
Four burnt to death in fatal NW crash
Two cars collided head-on outside Zeerust and one caught fire immediately after impact
Image: North West EMS
Four people were burnt to death when the car they were travelling in caught fire after a head-on collision in the North West on Monday.
The crash happened near Ottoshoop outside Zeerust on the R49 to Mahikeng.
According to the North West emergency medical services, a BMW and Polo were involved in the accident.
“On arrival, paramedics found three men and a woman burnt beyond recognition in the Polo. They were declared dead by paramedics on the scene.”
Four other people were transported to hospitals nearby for further medical care.
According to the North West community and safety management department, a case of culpable homicide was opened for investigation by police.
Image: North West EMS
