South Africa

IN PICS | Trucker 'flees scene' after 46-car carnage on Durban's M41

06 March 2023 - 15:47
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
A truck ploughed into 46 vehicles on the M41 in Umhlanga on Monday morning.
A truck ploughed into 46 vehicles on the M41 in Umhlanga on Monday morning.
Image: supplied

The driver of a truck that slammed into 46 vehicles on the M41 in Umhlanga on Monday allegedly fled the scene.

Durban metro police spokesperson Boysie Zungu said they suspected the truck's brakes had failed. 

“The accident was caused by the truck. The driver of the truck fled the scene. We don't know the contributing factor that caused the accident, but we are suspecting brake failure. Unfortunately, the driver fled the scene, and that is a crime on its own, but the whole incident is under investigation,” he said. 

A bystander examines the damage caused by a truck that ploughed into 46 cars.
A bystander examines the damage caused by a truck that ploughed into 46 cars.
Image: Nqubeko Mbhele

Meanwhile, the stretch of the M41, where 46 wrecked vehicles were scattered after the truck slammed into them during peak-hour traffic, reopened seven hours later.  

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said 22 people were injured.

One patient sustained serious injuries and was airlifted to hospital.

“It is reported that the number of vehicles involved in this collision is 45 ... the truck supposedly proceeded further down and collided with a taxi.”

An overturned car on Durban's M41.
An overturned car on Durban's M41.
Image: Nqubeko Mbhele
A pile up of the cars involved in the accident on Durban's M41.
A pile up of the cars involved in the accident on Durban's M41.
Image: Nqubeko Mbhele
Cars were beyond repair on Durban's M41 after the truck accident.
Cars were beyond repair on Durban's M41 after the truck accident.
Image: Nqubeko Mbhele

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

No fatalities in chaotic M41 crash

Many people were injured when a truck ploughed into at least 15 vehicles on the M41 in Umhlanga, north of Durban on Monday morning.
News
8 hours ago

WATCH | Forty-seven vehicles involved in Durban's M41 crash

A stretch of the M41 in Umhlanga, north of Durban, resembled a scrapyard on Monday morning after a fully laden truck ploughed into 46 vehicles in ...
News
4 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Businessman walks away with suspended sentence after defrauding Eskom of R2.6m South Africa
  2. Bankrupt Prasa’s chair lives in company-owned luxury home News
  3. Free State education MEC Tate Makgoe killed in car crash South Africa
  4. The syndicates that stop at nothing to rob KZN’s cash cow News
  5. R2bn on 'support': Cabinet costs soar as ministers ignore spending limits News

Latest Videos

15 car pile-up on the M41 in Umhlanga after truck loses control
Chris Rock opens up about Oscars slap in Netflix special